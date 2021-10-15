A Conservative Member of the British Parliament, Sir David Amess, is dead, after being stabbed at his constituency in Essex.
British lawmaker Amess has been stabbed to death
He was attacked inside a Methodist Church at Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.
The 69-year-old father of five was meeting constituents at a regular surgery, held in a church.
Constituency surgery is a meeting where lawmakers interact with constituents and take their concerns and suggestions onboard.
Early reports say he was stabbed multiple times.
Sir David has been an MP since 1983 and the MP for Southend West since 1997.
A 25-year-old has been arrested in connection with the murder and a knife recovered from him.
In 2016, another Member of Parliament, Jo Cox of the Labour Party, was stabbed to death.
