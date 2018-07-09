Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson resigns: Downing St

Boris Johnson British Foreign Secretary resigns: Downing St

In private, Johnson had reportedly criticised May's plan for retaining strong economic ties to the EU even after Brexit, referring to the plan as "polishing a turd".

  • Published:
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson resigns: Downing St play

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson resigns: Downing St

(politico)

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson resigned on Monday in a major blow for Prime Minister Theresa May, hours after her Brexit minister stepped down over her plans for leaving the EU.

"This afternoon, the Prime Minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary," May's Downing Street office said in a statement.

"His replacement will be announced shortly. The prime minister thanks Boris for his work," the statement said.

In private, Johnson had reportedly criticised May's plan for retaining strong economic ties to the EU even after Brexit, referring to the plan as "polishing a turd".

Since cabinet approval for the plan on Friday, however, he had refrained from public comment.

He was due to co-host a summit on the Western Balkans in London on Monday but did not show up.

Germany's junior foreign minister Michael Roth tweeted: "We're still waiting for our host".

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Andre Rieu Dutch violin maestro Rieu fights child labour finebullet
2 World Cup 2018 England bask in glow as Russia suffer agonising exitbullet
3 In Thailand T-Junction 'crisis' point looms near end of cave rescuebullet

Related Articles

In India Kashmir in lockdown amid anniversary tensions
David Davis Britain's Brexit minister steps down in blow to May
Dawn Sturgess UK police rush to solve Novichok nerve agent death
Theresa May British PM meets German, Dutch leaders in crucial Brexit week
Theresa May Crunch time as PM seeks to unite warring cabinet on Brexit
Trump US President to meet May, Queen and visit Churchill's birthplace
Trump US President faces 'carnival of protest' on trip to Britain
Theresa May British PM admits Brexit talks must quicken as EU warns time running out
World Cup 2018 Macron to attend semi-final, despite British boycott
Brexit After cabinet deal, May must persuade MPs and Brussels

World

Pompeo's unannounced visit to Afghanistan came amid renewed optimism for peace in the war-weary country
Mike Pompeo US Secretary of State makes surprise visit to Kabul: Afghan official
Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, attends an event at the Knesset (Israel's parliament) in Jerusalem on January 31, 2017
Sara Netanyahu Fraud trial of Israel PM's wife postponed: court
A Bahraini demonstrator holds a portrait of top Shiite cleric Sheikh Isa Qassim during a protest against the revocation of the spiritual leader's citizenship on June 20, 2016
Sheikh Isa Qassim Bahrain's top Shiite cleric leaves to UK for treatment: Aides
The brutality of the attack, and the victim's determination to survive long enough to identify her attackers to police, triggered angry demonstrations by thousands of people in Delhi and nationwide
In India Supreme court upholds death sentences for 3 men over 2012 gang-rape