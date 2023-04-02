The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Britain says alcohol consumption behind Russian soldiers' death in Ukraine

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ministry listed other leading causes of non-combat casualties as poor weapons-handling, road accidents and hypothermia.

Soldiers walk amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 3, 2022.AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File
Soldiers walk amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, April 3, 2022.AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd, File

Recommended articles

“While Russia has suffered up to 200,000 casualties since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a significant minority of these have been due to non-combat causes,” it said.

It noted that a recent Russian Telegram news channel report of “extremely high” numbers of incidents, crimes and deaths linked to alcohol consumption amongst the Russian forces.

“However, with heavy drinking pervasive across much of Russian society, it has long been seen as a tacitly accepted part of military life, even on combat operations,” the report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ministry listed other leading causes of non-combat casualties as poor weapons-handling, road accidents and hypothermia.

Russian commanders likely identified pervasive alcohol abuse as particularly detrimental to combat effectiveness, it said.

The ministry had put out daily updates since the start of the invasion based on information from its intelligence services.

Moscow sees the reports as disinformation.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oba Ewuare suspends Duke over alleged planned revolt against Benin throne

Oba Ewuare suspends Duke over alleged planned revolt against Benin throne

Britain says alcohol consumption behind Russian soldiers' death in Ukraine

Britain says alcohol consumption behind Russian soldiers' death in Ukraine

Cuba, Nicaragua, others congratulate Tinubu on election victory

Cuba, Nicaragua, others congratulate Tinubu on election victory

Kaduna govt confirms killing of 11 bandits in Birnin Gwari LGA

Kaduna govt confirms killing of 11 bandits in Birnin Gwari LGA

NSCDC licences 1,364 private guard companies in 19 years

NSCDC licences 1,364 private guard companies in 19 years

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday

1,000 Anglican parishioners celebrate Palm Sunday

Bauchi APC Chairman cries foul as ward suspends him over anti-party activities

Bauchi APC Chairman cries foul as ward suspends him over anti-party activities

I'm proud of you - Tinubu greets Anthony Joshua after latest victory

I'm proud of you - Tinubu greets Anthony Joshua after latest victory

Buhari hails Anthony Joshua’s victory over Jermaine Franklin

Buhari hails Anthony Joshua’s victory over Jermaine Franklin

Pulse Sports

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Manchester United identify Portuguese goal-machine Goncalo Ramosas Osimhen alternative

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

Giannis Antetokounmpo outshines Jordan Nwora as Bucks set record against Pacers

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

NPFL Review: Rangers continue to flirt with relegation, 3SC vs Plateau produce another classic

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

Arsenal reach first Champions League semi-final in 9 years with victory over Bayern

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The real Pope Francis.Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Pope Francis hospitalised for respiratory infection

Doctors

6 German states hospital doctors on strike

The real Pope Francis.Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Pope Francis not infected with COVID-19, feeling better – Vatican

yuan to dollar (ShanghaiDaily)

Chinese Yuan strengthens to 6.8717 against dollar