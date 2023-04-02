Britain says alcohol consumption behind Russian soldiers' death in Ukraine

“While Russia has suffered up to 200,000 casualties since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a significant minority of these have been due to non-combat causes,” it said.

It noted that a recent Russian Telegram news channel report of “extremely high” numbers of incidents, crimes and deaths linked to alcohol consumption amongst the Russian forces.

“However, with heavy drinking pervasive across much of Russian society, it has long been seen as a tacitly accepted part of military life, even on combat operations,” the report said.

The ministry listed other leading causes of non-combat casualties as poor weapons-handling, road accidents and hypothermia.

Russian commanders likely identified pervasive alcohol abuse as particularly detrimental to combat effectiveness, it said.

The ministry had put out daily updates since the start of the invasion based on information from its intelligence services.