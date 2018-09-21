Pulse.ng logo
Brexit 'humiliation' leaves May vulnerable: UK papers

Theresa May Brexit 'humiliation' leaves PM vulnerable: UK papers

"Humiliation for May" read the front-page of The Times, while the pro-EU Guardian led with a similar headline: "May humiliated as European leaders tell her: your Brexit plan won't work."

The Guardian warned that May's "authority as prime minister" was under serious threat play

The Guardian warned that May's "authority as prime minister" was under serious threat

(AFP)

Prime Minister Theresa May's "humiliation" at the hands of EU leaders who rejected her Brexit plans dominated Britain's front pages Friday, although eurosceptic publications accused her tormenters of mafia-style behaviour.

Both carried pictures of an isolated-looking May surrounded by the European Union leaders who rejected her plans.

The Salzburg summit had "triggered a crisis in government," said The Times, adding that ministers could force her to drop the so-called "Chequers" plan -- which envisages a UK-EU free trade area just for goods through a common rulebook -- "within days".

The Guardian also warned that May's "authority as prime minister" was under serious threat.

The pro-Brexit Daily Telegraph splashed a picture of French leader Emmanuel Macron, identified as one of May's most ruthless critics, on its front page, along with the sub-head "Disastrous negotiations threaten PM's leadership ahead of Tory conference."

Centre-right tabloid the Daily Mail, another Brexit supporter, took a more combative tone, saying "Furious May: 'we're ready to walk away'" on its cover.

Popular tabloid The Sun went furthest in criticising the EU leaders, mocking up pictures of Macron and EU Council leader Donald Tusk as "Euro mobsters" under the headline "EU Dirty Rats".

