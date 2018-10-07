Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Brazil's Lula unable to vote in prison

Luiz Inacio Lula Brazil's Former President unable to vote in prison

Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is not only barred from running in elections taking place on Sunday -- but he will also be unable to cast his vote, according to authorities.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A dummy depicting Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva is held during a Workers Party campaign rally in Belo Horizonte on October 5, 2018 play

A dummy depicting Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva is held during a Workers Party campaign rally in Belo Horizonte on October 5, 2018

(AFP/File)

Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is not only barred from running in elections taking place on Sunday -- but he will also be unable to cast his vote, according to authorities.

The 72-year-old leftist ex-leader is serving a 12-year prison term for corruption.

He was declared ineligible to be a candidate under a law that disqualifies those who have lost an appeal against their convictions.

As Lula's conviction is still under a second appeal, however, he is still allowed to vote -- but only if at least another 20 Brazilian convicts in his prison are in the same situation and express a wish to vote, justifying the expense and effort of setting up a polling station in the facility.

Regional electoral authorities in the state of Parana, where Lula has been incarcerated for six months, said that was not the case, so Lula's request to vote was rejected.

His lawyers said proposed alternatives, such as Lula voting in his usual electorate of Sao Bernardo do Campo, were also rejected.

The irony is that Lula, who was in office from 2003 to 2010, remains widely popular and would have easily won Sunday's election if he had been a candidate, according to polls.

Instead he will have to watch while behind bars as the candidate chosen by his Workers Party, Fernando Haddad, vies in the race against a dozen rivals.

Haddad, a former mayor of Sao Paulo, has climbed into second place in voter intention surveys.

But he trails far behind the poll frontrunner: an ultraconservative politician and onetime paratrooper, Jair Bolsonaro, who has vowed to steer Brazil to the right and crack down on crime and corruption if he becomes head of state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In United States ISS astronauts return to Earth amid US-Russia tensionsbullet
2 In Sweden Nobel literature body elects Iranian poet, judge after turmoilbullet
3 Funeral Rites Gov't explains why Kofi Annan's casket was coveredbullet

Related Articles

Brazil Country votes for new president, far-right Bolsonaro favourite
In Brazil Last-ditch bid to woo undecided ahead of presidential poll
In Brazil Women take to streets against Bolsonaro candidacy
Brazil Man who attacked presidential hopeful Bolsonaro acted alone
Presidential Elections 'Honest' Bolsonaro the candidate for Brazil's evangelicals
Eduardo Paes, Romario Ex-mayor, ex-footballer go head-to-head to govern crisis-hit Rio
In Brazil Growing army influence on elections causes a stir
In Brazil Prison and hospital: primary battle grounds in election race
Jair Bolsonaro Wounded Brazil presidential hopeful moved to Sao Paulo hospital

World

In his opinion articles, Khashoggi has been critical of some policies of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Riyadh's intervention in the war in Yemen
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkey probes claims that Saudis killed journalist
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un for around two hours Sunday morning in the North's capital, where denuclearisation and a second US-North Korean summit were expected to be high on the agenda
Kim Jong Un Pompeo agree to 2nd US-North Korea summit 'at earliest date'
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo departed from Tokyo, where he spent the first leg of a tour that will include stops in Pyongyang, South Korea and China
Mike Pompeo US Secretary heads to Pyongyang, seeking progress on Trump-Kim summit
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to double-down on his anti-corruption crusade
Muhammadu Buhari Nigeria's anti-corruption crusader
X
Advertisement