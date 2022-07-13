RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Brazil, Russia to conclude diesel deals

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Brazil is in the process of concluding new deals with Russia for the purchase of diesel, business newspaper Valor Econômico has reported.

Carlos França (PlayCrayGame)
Carlos França (PlayCrayGame)

According to the report, Brazilian Foreign Minister Carlos França, said after a UN Security Council meeting in New York that his country want to buy as much diesel as it can from Russia.

Recommended articles

“Russia is a strategic partner for Brazil. We are BRICS partners. We are also heavily dependent on fertiliser exports from Russia and Belarus.

“And, of course, Russia is a big supplier of oil and gas. You can ask Germany about it, you can ask Europe about it. So, in Brazil, we are short of diesel,’’ he said.

BRICS is the acronym coined to associate five major emerging economies: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, had said on Monday that the fuel would arrive in the country in two months.

“Russia continues to trade with the whole world,’’ Bolsonaro said, according to Brazilian news portal G1.

Bolsonaro visited Russia in February shortly before the invasion of Ukraine and met Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the Brazilian politician, the talks were to improve trade relations.

Brazil is one of the world’s leading agricultural producers.

In view of the presidential election in October, Bolsonaro is also keen on reducing fuel prices.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Strike: ASUU urges Buhari to meet with Briggs led-re-negotiation committee

Strike: ASUU urges Buhari to meet with Briggs led-re-negotiation committee

Unknown disease kills 20 children in Afghanistan’s Helmand province

Unknown disease kills 20 children in Afghanistan’s Helmand province

U.S. researchers perform pig-to-human heart transplants

U.S. researchers perform pig-to-human heart transplants

Brazil, Russia to conclude diesel deals

Brazil, Russia to conclude diesel deals

Buni mourns 8 Yobe auto crash victims

Buni mourns 8 Yobe auto crash victims

BREAKING: Oyo lawmaker, Segun Popoola dies at 46

BREAKING: Oyo lawmaker, Segun Popoola dies at 46

Buhari should resign, hand over to Osinbajo – Northern Elders' Baba-Ahmed

Buhari should resign, hand over to Osinbajo – Northern Elders' Baba-Ahmed

Those whom the gods want to destroy they first make mad – Babachir hits Tinubu

Those whom the gods want to destroy they first make mad – Babachir hits Tinubu

Abia APC senatorial aspirant, Kelvin Ugboajah confirmed dead

Abia APC senatorial aspirant, Kelvin Ugboajah confirmed dead

Trending

Ghana on high alert as over 400 Boko Haram members escape jail in Nigeria

Photos of some of the jailbreakers in Nigeria

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson resigns

Boris Johnson.

Boris Johnson to resign as UK Prime Minister

Boris Johnson to resign as UK Prime Minister

4 British conservative leaders who were unseated by their party

3 British conservative leaders who were unseated by their party