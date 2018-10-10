Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Brazil dismisses concerns over 'secure' electronic ballot system

In Brazil Government dismisses concerns over 'secure' electronic ballot system

Brazil's government on Wednesday dismissed concerns over country's electronic voting system after the weekend election, saying the technology was "absolutely secure".

  • Published:
Brazil has dismissed concerns over its electronic voting system after presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro said polling problems denied him an outright victory in Sunday's vote play

Brazil has dismissed concerns over its electronic voting system after presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro said polling problems denied him an outright victory in Sunday's vote

(AFP/File)

Brazil's government on Wednesday dismissed concerns over country's electronic voting system after the weekend election, saying the technology was "absolutely secure".

Frontrunner candidate Jair Bolsonaro, who won the first round of the presidential election on Sunday, blamed problems with electronic polling for denying him an outright victory.

The far-right candidate will face leftist Fernando Haddad in the run-off on October 28 after winning 46 percent of the vote to Haddad's 29 percent in the first round.

"For us it is a matter of pride we have an electoral system that is absolutely secure and trustworthy," Brazil's Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes told reporters during a visit to Lisbon on Wednesday.

"Of course, it is possible in such a vast country that there are problems with some polling stations but they are resolved immediately."

The minister said the ballot system allowed results to be tallied in a matter of hours and was monitored by election observers.

Bolsonaro, a former paratrooper vowing to crush crime in Latin America's biggest nation, did not formally contest Sunday's result.

But his supporters protested outside the national electoral tribunal in the capital Brasilia, chanting "Fraud!"

"I am sure that if they had not happened then we would already have the name of the president of the republic tonight," Bolsonaro said during a Facebook broadcast where he discussed polling problems.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Indonesia Children born aboard floating hospital in quake aftermathbullet
2 Syrian Conflict Heavy arms go, but Syria rebels alert on dusty frontlinebullet
3 Chimamanda Adichie 'Women are still invisible,' warns feminist iconbullet

Related Articles

Finance Snap slides to record low after announcing scripted shows (SNAP)
In Brazil Bolsonaro effect boosts military presence in Congress
Evo Morales President plans talks with Chile after ICJ ruling setback
APO International terror financiers find a haven in Angola
US-China Feud Trade war between both countries sparks IMF global growth cut warning
Sports The 2018 Ballon d'Or nominees have been revealed
Brazil Election Bolsonaro 'tsunami' swells far-right party in congress
Jair Bolsonaro The neoliberal putting credibility into Brazil far-righter's rise

World

Mexican drugs kingpin Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman is escorted by police motorcade across the Brooklyn Bridge back to jail in lower Manhattan after his court appearance in Federal District Court, his last hearing before his trial
El Chapo Mexico's Joaquin Guzman case will still start in November
The Western world would need to slash its meat intake by 90 percent to avoid crippling Earth's ability to sustain an anticipated 10 billion people by 2050, the research suggests
Climate Change World must slash meat consumption: study
China has stepped up military drills in the Taiwan Strait, led by its aircraft carrier the Liaoning
Tsai Ing-wen China 'seriously challenging' Taiwan peace
The devastating conflict in Yemen has left 10,000 people dead since March 2015
In Germany Government open to selling arms to Saudis despite Yemen war
X
Advertisement