Boris Johnson to resign as UK Prime Minister

There has been intense pressure on Boris Johnson in the past few days to resign after more than 50 resignations happened across all levels of government.

A No 10 source said Johnson spoke to the chairman of the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, and agreed to stand down.

The confirmation came shortly after Boris Johnson’s newly appointed Education Secretary, Michelle Donelan resigned.

Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace had earlier withdrawn his support for Boris after Northern Ireland Secretary, Brandon Lewis resigned from his post.

A number of ministers had resigned from the government, citing a loss of trust in Johnson.

Will Quince, Minister for Children and Families; Robin Walker, Minister of State for School Standards, and John Glen, Treasury Minister, resigned their positions on Wednesday.

The resignations followed the latest scandal to engulf Johnson’s government — his handling of the concerns raised over Chris Pincher, Deputy Chief Whip, over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Earlier in the year, Johnson appointed Pincher — who has now resigned over claims that he groped two men at a private members’ club — as the deputy chief whip, despite the allegations.