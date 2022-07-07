RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Boris Johnson to resign as UK Prime Minister

Authors:

Ima Elijah

A number of ministers had resigned from the government, citing a loss of trust in Prime Minister Johnson.

Boris Johnson to resign as UK Prime Minister
Boris Johnson to resign as UK Prime Minister

Boris Johnson may today resign as prime minister, Sky News reports.

Recommended articles

There has been intense pressure on Boris Johnson in the past few days to resign after more than 50 resignations happened across all levels of government.

A No 10 source said Johnson spoke to the chairman of the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, and agreed to stand down.

The confirmation came shortly after Boris Johnson’s newly appointed Education Secretary, Michelle Donelan resigned.

Defence Secretary, Ben Wallace had earlier withdrawn his support for Boris after Northern Ireland Secretary, Brandon Lewis resigned from his post.

A number of ministers had resigned from the government, citing a loss of trust in Johnson.

Will Quince, Minister for Children and Families; Robin Walker, Minister of State for School Standards, and John Glen, Treasury Minister, resigned their positions on Wednesday.

The resignations followed the latest scandal to engulf Johnson’s government — his handling of the concerns raised over Chris Pincher, Deputy Chief Whip, over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Earlier in the year, Johnson appointed Pincher — who has now resigned over claims that he groped two men at a private members’ club — as the deputy chief whip, despite the allegations.

Although Johnson had apologised for backing Pincher, he vowed to continue fighting.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Poor Health Care: Nigerian man solo-protests at the Ekweremadus' trial [Photos]

Poor Health Care: Nigerian man solo-protests at the Ekweremadus' trial [Photos]

Barkindo’s death a huge loss to Nigeria — Orji Kalu

Barkindo’s death a huge loss to Nigeria — Orji Kalu

No Corps member was raped in Akwa Ibom - NYSC

No Corps member was raped in Akwa Ibom - NYSC

Late Barkindo, a worthy ambassador of Nigeria – Atiku

Late Barkindo, a worthy ambassador of Nigeria – Atiku

Boris Johnson to resign as UK Prime Minister

Boris Johnson to resign as UK Prime Minister

Kuje prison attack: US lists security tips for Nigerians

Kuje prison attack: US lists security tips for Nigerians

Osun 2022: Buhari presents APC flag to Gboyega Oyetola

Osun 2022: Buhari presents APC flag to Gboyega Oyetola

CVR Update: Fresh registration hits 10.4m – INEC

CVR Update: Fresh registration hits 10.4m – INEC

Ondo Assembly confirms Akeredolu’s 2 Commissioner-nominees

Ondo Assembly confirms Akeredolu’s 2 Commissioner-nominees

Trending

Taliban meeting of 3,000 attacked in Kabul

Taliban (TheNewYorkTimes)

U.S. Vice President says Joe Biden intends to seek re-election

African Bar Association condemns killing of migrants in Morocco

Mr Hannibal Uwaifo (TODAY)

Africa CDC – 12 African countries report 1,782 cases of monkeypox

Monkey pox is a rare disease caused by monkeypox virus [WHO]