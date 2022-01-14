Boris Johnson faces calls to quit after apologizing for partying

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is under fire and facing numerous calls to quit his post as the nation’s leader after he apologized for attending a party during the first coronavirus pandemic in May 2020. The calls for him to vacate his position has been growing louder since he admitted to attending the party which is viewed as distasteful by the British public as it implies that he violated the very rules that his own office put in place to ensure the safety of British citizens against the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.
The admission and apology came during his Prime Minister’s Questions sessions at the House of Commons where he said, "I know the rage they feel with me and the government I lead,"... "when they think that in Downing Street itself, the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make the rules."
The calls for him to vacate his position has been growing since it was established that he seemed to be holding back the truth when he was initially questioned about the parties. His refusal to initially admit to the parliament that he was present at those parties, implies that he intentionally misled the Parliament, an offence that is enough to earn him his exit according to Labour Leader, Sir Keir Starmer who led the call for the Prime Minister’s untenable position.
