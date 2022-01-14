Boris Johnson faces calls to quit after apologizing for partying

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is under fire and facing numerous calls to quit his post as the nation’s leader after he apologized for attending a party during the first coronavirus pandemic in May 2020. The calls for him to vacate his position has been growing louder since he admitted to attending the party which is viewed as distasteful by the British public as it implies that he violated the very rules that his own office put in place to ensure the safety of British citizens against the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.