RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Boris Johnson faces calls to quit after apologizing for partying

Authors:

Babafemi Busari

The British Prime Minister is under fire after admitting to partying during pandemic

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson is under fire and facing numerous calls to quit his post as the nation’s leader after he apologized for attending a party during the first coronavirus pandemic in May 2020. The calls for him to vacate his position has been growing louder since he admitted to attending the party which is viewed as distasteful by the British public as it implies that he violated the very rules that his own office put in place to ensure the safety of British citizens against the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.

Recommended articles

The admission and apology came during his Prime Minister’s Questions sessions at the House of Commons where he said, "I know the rage they feel with me and the government I lead,"... "when they think that in Downing Street itself, the rules are not being properly followed by the people who make the rules."

The calls for him to vacate his position has been growing since it was established that he seemed to be holding back the truth when he was initially questioned about the parties. His refusal to initially admit to the parliament that he was present at those parties, implies that he intentionally misled the Parliament, an offence that is enough to earn him his exit according to Labour Leader, Sir Keir Starmer who led the call for the Prime Minister’s untenable position.

Authors:

Babafemi Busari Babafemi Busari

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos administers 2.19m doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Lagos administers 2.19m doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Buhari, Osinbajo, others honour military fallen, living heroes

Buhari, Osinbajo, others honour military fallen, living heroes

Babangida describes the aspirant he wants to emerge as president in 2023

Babangida describes the aspirant he wants to emerge as president in 2023

Babangida opens up on why he didn’t remarry since his wife’s death

Babangida opens up on why he didn’t remarry since his wife’s death

Pamilerin, other influencers say Twitter ban lifting is political

Pamilerin, other influencers say Twitter ban lifting is political

Subsidy: Delta PDP chieftain blasts NLC over planned nationwide protest

Subsidy: Delta PDP chieftain blasts NLC over planned nationwide protest

Buhari: Nigerians should be fair in assessing our security challenges

Buhari: Nigerians should be fair in assessing our security challenges

We spent our Christmas, New Year in pain, grief – Wives of missing engineers

We spent our Christmas, New Year in pain, grief – Wives of missing engineers

Pensioners hail Buhari for approving use of technology-driven verification

Pensioners hail Buhari for approving use of technology-driven verification

Trending

ECOWAS withdraws ambassadors in Mali, shuts borders

ECOWAS withdraws ambassadors in Mali, shuts borders. [thisnigeria]

Queen Elizabeth strips Prince Andrew of titles

Queen Elizabeth strips Prince Andrew of titles

Kazakhstan President gave kill order to quell protests

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan

West African countries break ties with Mali over election delay