Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Bolsonaro 'tsunami' swells far-right party in Brazil congress

Brazil Election Bolsonaro 'tsunami' swells far-right party in congress

His ultraconservative Social Liberal Party, which had just eight deputies in the 513-seat outgoing lower house picked up dozens more seats in Sunday's vote and will have 52 in the new chamber.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
(FILES) In this file photo taken May 03, 2018 Brazilian then-congressman and presidential canditate, Jair Bolsonaro (R), poses. The polarizing far-right politician easily won the first round of Brazil's presidential election and now faces a runoff against a leftist rival play

(FILES) In this file photo taken May 03, 2018 Brazilian then-congressman and presidential canditate, Jair Bolsonaro (R), poses. The polarizing far-right politician easily won the first round of Brazil's presidential election and now faces a runoff against a leftist rival

(AFP/File)

A surge of support for a far-right presidential candidate in Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, helped swell the ranks of his small party in the country's Congress in general elections.

His ultraconservative Social Liberal Party, which had just eight deputies in the 513-seat outgoing lower house picked up dozens more seats in Sunday's vote and will have 52 in the new chamber.

In the upper house, the 81-member senate, the party grabbed its first-ever seats: four of them.

One of 63-year-old Bolsonaro's five offspring, his eldest son Flavio Bolsonaro, took one of the senate seats. Another, Eduardo Bolsonaro, was easily re-elected to the lower house.

The results were a surprise to analysts, who had predicted maybe only a handful of lower-house seats would be added to the party.

Although the Social Liberal Party is still a minority grouping, should Bolsonaro win an October 28 runoff to become president he will be able to count on an alliance with dozens of other conservative deputies.

Those politicians represent lobbies collectively being called the "BBB," for "beef, bullets and the Bible."

Fernando Haddad, seen here in a file image, will square off in Brazil's presidential runoff against right-winger Jair Bolsonaro play

Fernando Haddad, seen here in a file image, will square off in Brazil's presidential runoff against right-winger Jair Bolsonaro

(AFP)

They count those fronting for powerful agro-business interests, groups demanding freer gun laws, and evangelicals rallying around the Catholic Bolsonaro.

'Polarized' congress

They will bolster the former paratrooper's ability to pass legislation along the lines of his manifesto, which calls for a harsh crackdown on crime, a bolstered police force, easier gun possession, a reduction in environmental restrictions, and a family-first approach.

The fact that less than half the deputies in the outgoing congress managed to win reelection pointed to a widespread desire to punish the legislature for a long string of political corruption scandals.

Bolsonaro, who has been unsullied from the scandals, has promised to clean up graft.

"We are witnessing a very strong pro-Bolsonaro wave, a tsunami that has overturned the legislative landscape, with a congress more to the right and more polarized," said Sylvio Costa, who runs the specialized political news site Congresso em Foco.

Bolsonaro sailed through Sunday's first-round presidential election, picking up 46 percent of the vote.

That makes him the favorite going into the runoff in three weeks time against leftist candidate Fernando Haddad, a former mayor of Sao Paulo, who got 29 percent.

Haddad's Workers Party was one of the losers of the conservative turn. It saw its ranks in congress's lower house drop from 61 to 56, though it remained the chamber's biggest group, just ahead of Bolsonaro's party.

In the upper house, the Workers Party dropped from 13 senators to six.

It was a sharp rebuke for a party which once rode very high on the back of the popularity of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. But it has since been ravaged by corruption allegations, and Lula himself is in prison for bribery and money laundering.

Other traditional parties, the PSDB of another former president, Fernando Henrique Cardoso, and the MDB of outgoing unpopular President Michel Temer, each lost more than a third of their deputies.

The index chart on an electronic board, at the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), the day after Brazilian first round presidential election. Brazil's stock market soared on Monday after far-right firebrand Jair Bolsonaro handily won the first round of the presidential election with a promise of sweeping economic reforms play

The index chart on an electronic board, at the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), the day after Brazilian first round presidential election. Brazil's stock market soared on Monday after far-right firebrand Jair Bolsonaro handily won the first round of the presidential election with a promise of sweeping economic reforms

(AFP)

Lula's chosen successor Dilma Rousseff, who was impeached as president two years ago for financial wrongdoing, failed in her bid to get elected to the senate. She came fourth, despite surveys suggesting she had been well-placed to win.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Japan Military officer killed during US-Philippine drillbullet
2 In Indonesia Children born aboard floating hospital in quake aftermathbullet
3 Syrian Conflict Heavy arms go, but Syria rebels alert on dusty frontlinebullet

Related Articles

Presidential Election Divided Brazil barrels towards uncertain presidential run-off
Rousseff Brazil's former leader fails in bid for Senate seat
Brazil Country votes for new president, far-right Bolsonaro favourite
Luiz Inacio Lula Brazil's Former President unable to vote in prison
In Brazil Last-ditch bid to woo undecided ahead of presidential poll
Jair Bolsonaro Brazil presidential candidate's most controversial quotes
Brazil Man who attacked presidential hopeful Bolsonaro acted alone
In Brazil Women take to streets against Bolsonaro candidacy
Presidential Elections 'Honest' Bolsonaro the candidate for Brazil's evangelicals
In Brazil Growing army influence on elections causes a stir

World

North Korea's KIm has told the South that the Pope is welcome to visit
Kim Jong Un North Korean leader wants Pope to visit, South to tell Vatican
With trade growth set to slow sharply amid a trade war between the US and China, the IMF cut its outlook for global GDP by two-tenths to 3.7 percent for 2018 and 2019
US-China Feud Trade war between both countries sparks IMF global growth cut warning
Yasaku Maezawa paid an undisclosed sum for a ticket on fellow tycoon Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket around the Moon as early as 2023
Yusaku Maezawa Japan space tourist says moon training 'shouldn't be too hard'
Ukrainian tanks drive through Kiev during a military parade in August to celebrate Independence Day
In Ukraine Fire and explosions erupt at arms depot
X
Advertisement