President Biden's doctor denies neurologist visits amid Parkinson's rumours

This was a result of the U.S. media reports about a Parkinson’s specialist visiting the White House multiple times.

Biden’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, said in a letter published on Monday that neurological specialist Dr Cannard examined President Biden for each of his annual physicals.

“Biden has not seen a neurologist outside of his annual physical,” he said.

O’Connor said Cannard had been visiting patients at the White House for a dozen years and was not chosen because he was a movement disorder specialist. The statement by Biden’s physician comes after a heated debate had broken out at a press conference between journalists and White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The New York Times, citing official visitor logs, reported that Cannard had visited the White House eight times since last summer. Jean-Pierre refused to respond to questions about why Cannard had been visiting the White House regularly over the past few months.

According to O’Connor, the results of the neurological examination by Cannard were made public each time, most recently at the end of February. The published health report stated that there were no indications of possible strokes or Parkinson’s disease and that the president showed “no tremor, either at rest or with activity,” the letter stated.

Biden, 81, has increasingly faced questions about his mental fitness since his TV debate with Republican challenger Donald Trump.

A debate was sparked in the U.S. over whether Biden is the right Democratic presidential candidate for the November election due to his age. Biden has rejected any doubts and refuses to take a cognitive health test to assess his mental abilities.

The White House’s recent action is uncommon and indicates the increasing pressure. The release of the letter likely aims to dispel any rumours suggesting the possibility of Parkinson’s disease.