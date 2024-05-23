Biden to visit Africa in February if he wins election

“I plan on going in February after I am reelected,” Biden said while greeting Kenyan President William Ruto upon his arrival at the White House for the first of two days of meetings and a state dinner, Reuters reported.

Biden, a Democrat, is seeking another term in the November 5 election against his Republican rival, former President Trump.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior administration officials said Biden and Ruto would discuss a range of issues, including trade, debt relief, and the way forward for Haiti, Ukraine, Sudan, and other regions. During an Oval Office meeting with Angolan President Joao Lourenco in late November, Biden hinted at the possibility of a trip to Angola, though he did not specify when it would occur.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan earlier told reporters that Biden looked forward to visiting Africa and intended to do so during his presidency.

Sullivan said he had no formal announcement to make. Biden has faced criticism for not visiting the African continent despite emphasizing its importance on global issues.

In contrast, more than two dozen senior Biden administration officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, have visited various African countries.