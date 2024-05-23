ADVERTISEMENT
Biden to visit Africa in February if he wins election

Adekunle Agbetiloye

U.S. President Joe Biden announced plans for an official visit to Africa in February, following the U.S. presidential election, assuming he will defeat Donald Trump.

“I plan on going in February after I am reelected,” Biden said while greeting Kenyan President William Ruto upon his arrival at the White House for the first of two days of meetings and a state dinner, Reuters reported.

Biden, a Democrat, is seeking another term in the November 5 election against his Republican rival, former President Trump.

Senior administration officials said Biden and Ruto would discuss a range of issues, including trade, debt relief, and the way forward for Haiti, Ukraine, Sudan, and other regions. During an Oval Office meeting with Angolan President Joao Lourenco in late November, Biden hinted at the possibility of a trip to Angola, though he did not specify when it would occur.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan earlier told reporters that Biden looked forward to visiting Africa and intended to do so during his presidency.

Sullivan said he had no formal announcement to make. Biden has faced criticism for not visiting the African continent despite emphasizing its importance on global issues.

In contrast, more than two dozen senior Biden administration officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, have visited various African countries.

President Biden hosted Kenyan President William Ruto to discuss debt relief for Kenya and the future of Haiti, Ukraine, Sudan, and other regions. Biden and Ruto will also talk about security cooperation as the U.S.-Kenyan relationship expands from regional efforts to a more global partnership.

Adekunle Agbetiloye

