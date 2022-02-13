Biden to speak with Putin amid Ukraine war threat

The President of the United States, Joe Biden and the Russian President, Vladimir Putin are now slated to have a telephone conversation on Saturday due to the increasing threat of a Russian invasion in Ukraine. According to sources within the White House, the Russian president had requested a meeting that was initially slated for Monday but the accelerated war threats that can happen anytime over the weekend has led to it being brought forward to Saturday in a bid to put off the impending war.
There have been increased calls by countries like Australia and New Zealand for their diplomats to leave Ukraine after Washington claimed that there are increased threats of an invasion that could happen anytime from Friday following Putin’s increased threat of war.
Although official Russian sources are still trying to minimise fears of an invasion despite the increased Russian military presence noticed around Ukraine’s borders.
The American president’s call to Putin is widely believed to be the only way to put off Russia from the impending invasion as the Russian leader is seeking assurances that Ukraine will not join NATO from the American leader and its other European allies.
