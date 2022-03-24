RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Biden joins NATO, EU leaders in show of unity with Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden is meeting NATO and EU leaders in Brussels on Thursday, a show of trans-Atlantic unity exactly one month after the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Biden joins Western allies for a special meeting of NATO leaders, a G7 summit and an EU leaders’ summit for talks on how to support the Ukrainian people, how to further punish Russia and the long-term changes necessary to ensure Europe’s security.

A proposal to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank with permanent troop deployments, supported by air and naval power, is still on the table.

The move would mark a violation of the NATO-Russia Founding Act and would likely escalate tensions with Russia.

A day before the meeting, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced the deployment of four new battle groups to Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia in response to Russia’s invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is to address Biden and the 29 other NATO leaders via video link and will speak to Biden and EU leaders later in the day.

The Ukrainian leader continues to push for the establishment of a no-fly zone to protect his country from Russian airstrikes, though NATO has repeatedly dismissed the request.

At the two-day EU leaders’ summit, Biden is to discuss U.S. support for the European Union as it seeks to end its dependency on Russian energy imports.

The White House said further sanctions on Russia are also to be announced in Brussels.

