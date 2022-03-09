RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Biden bans Russian oil imports to U.S.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

U.S President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced that the United States would no longer allow for the importation of Russian oil, the latest sanction to punish Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.

Biden bans Russia (AI-Monitor)
Biden bans Russia (AI-Monitor)

Biden who announced the sanction from the White House said Russian oil would no longer be accepted at U.S. ports.

Recommended articles

The oil embargo, Biden said, would target the main artery of Russia’s economy.

“The ban on Russian oil and gas has strong bipartisan support in the Congress and in the country.

“Americans have rallied to support the people of Ukraine and made it clear we will not be part of subsidizing Putin’s war.

“This decision today is not without costs here at home. Putin’s war is already hurting American families at the pump — and this will drive up costs further.

“So, I will take every step we can to minimise Putin’s price hike here at home,’’ he said.

The U.S. leader said in coordination with our partners, we had already announced a collective release of 60 million barrels of oil from our Strategic Petroleum Reserves— half of that from the United States.

“We’re taking steps to ensure a reliable supply of global energy. And we’re going to keep working with every tool at our disposal to protect American families and businesses.

“Let me say to the oil and gas companies and finance firms that back them: We understand that Putin’s war against the people of Ukraine is causing prices to rise.

“But that is no excuse for excess price increases, or padding profits, or any kind of effort to exploit this situation,’’ he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

7 NDLEA officers injured, vehicle damaged during arrest of drug kingpin in Taraba

7 NDLEA officers injured, vehicle damaged during arrest of drug kingpin in Taraba

20 lawyers vow to defend Abba Kyari in drug trafficking case

20 lawyers vow to defend Abba Kyari in drug trafficking case

#IWD2022: A reminder why Nigeria should be harnessing its influential women (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

#IWD2022: A reminder why Nigeria should be harnessing its influential women (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

National Convention: APC zones National Chairman to North Central

National Convention: APC zones National Chairman to North Central

Kebbi Governor may lose $150 million as US Govt drags him to court for fraud

Kebbi Governor may lose $150 million as US Govt drags him to court for fraud

Electoral Act: Senate rejects Buhari’s new amendment bill

Electoral Act: Senate rejects Buhari’s new amendment bill

Umahi appeals court order sacking him as Ebonyi governor

Umahi appeals court order sacking him as Ebonyi governor

Student harassment by lecturers is an epidemic that has been ignored for too long (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

Student harassment by lecturers is an epidemic that has been ignored for too long (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

NBA condemns Umahi for calling Justice Ekwo a 'hatchet man'

NBA condemns Umahi for calling Justice Ekwo a 'hatchet man'

Trending

Former Ukrainian president Yanukovych urges Zelensky to give up

Russia-Ukraine (RepublicWorld)

Border guard arrests more than 60 Ukrainians attempting to leave

Border guard arrests more than 60 Ukrainians attempting to leave. [thenewsnigeria]

4 reasons 17 African countries abstained from UN vote to condemn Russia invasion of Ukraine

4 reasons 17 African countries abstained from UN vote to condemn Russia invasion of Ukraine

China blocks access to PL matches as clubs stand with Ukraine

China blocks access to PL matches as clubs stand with Ukraine. [Daily Advent]