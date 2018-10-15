Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Bhutan's not-so-happy evicted minority, the Lhotshampa

Bhutan's not-so-happy evicted minority, the Lhotshampa

The Nepali-speaking Lhotshampa were branded as immigrants and stripped of citizenship rights when the then-king introduced a "One Nation, One People" policy in 1985.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bhutanese refugee Durga Prasad Sharma fled Bhutan in 1994 with a bounty on his head after he joined a political party demanding rights for the Lhotshampa -- a Nepali-speaking minority who were branded as immigrants and stripped of citizenship play

Bhutanese refugee Durga Prasad Sharma fled Bhutan in 1994 with a bounty on his head after he joined a political party demanding rights for the Lhotshampa -- a Nepali-speaking minority who were branded as immigrants and stripped of citizenship

(AFP)

The Himalayan nation of Bhutan, often described as a "Shangri-La" where happiness is equated to wealth, is holding elections this week. But the Lhotshampa people, brutally driven out of the small kingdom in the 1990s, won't be voting.

The Nepali-speaking Lhotshampa were branded as immigrants and stripped of citizenship rights when the then-king introduced a "One Nation, One People" policy in 1985.

The edict made following the customs of the Buddhist majority mandatory, including wearing their traditional dress, and speaking Nepali was banned.

Those who resisted where labelled "anti-nationals", arrested and subjected to brutal treatment including rape and torture, according to Amnesty International.

Some 100,000 Lhotshampa -- one sixth of Bhutan's population -- fled the kingdom, ending up in refugee camps in eastern Nepal play

Some 100,000 Lhotshampa -- one sixth of Bhutan's population -- fled the kingdom, ending up in refugee camps in eastern Nepal

(AFP)

The security forces made detainees sign declarations saying they would leave Bhutan voluntarily as a condition of their release.

Some 100,000 -- one sixth of Bhutan's population -- fled, ending up in refugee camps in eastern Nepal.

One man who left Bhutan is Bhumpa Rai, who was serving as a royal doctor when the king's edict was promulgated.

"They humiliated us... they said that we are not Bhutanese and chased me and my people from the country," Rai told AFP.

The king offered him protection from the Draconian rules, introduced under the pretext of promoting "national harmony".

But the doctor decided to join his fellow Lhotshampa and left Bhutan, becoming a refugee in Nepal.

"They treated people of Nepali origin like enemies. I cannot respect them any more, though I admit that I used to clean their wounds. I was their doctor," the 68-year-old said.

Bhutan still describes the Lhotshampa as immigrants, justifying its nationalistic laws as essential for cultural identity and political stability, according to Freedom House, a think tank play

Bhutan still describes the Lhotshampa as immigrants, justifying its nationalistic laws as essential for cultural identity and political stability, according to Freedom House, a think tank

(AFP)

Rai is one of just 7,000 people who remain in the camps in Nepal. The majority have been resettled by the United Nations in third countries including the United States, Australia and Norway.

But the UN programme ended in late 2016 with those remaining refusing resettlement because they say it absolves the Bhutanese authorities of what they did to the Lhotshampa.

'Not happy'

Switzerland-sized Bhutan -- sandwiched between regional giants China and India -- has long resisted outside influences, with televisions only allowed in 1999.

The Lhotshampa refugees in Nepal do not expect this week's elections to bring any change play

The Lhotshampa refugees in Nepal do not expect this week's elections to bring any change

(AFP)

Its fight against Westernisation is often seen as a source of its mystic draw, along with its pursuit of "gross national happiness" -- made official policy in 1998 -- over economic gains.

It only swapped absolute monarchy for constitutional monarchy in 2008 and the current elections, due to wrap up on Thursday, are the country's third.

Bhutan still describes the Lhotshampa as immigrants, justifying its nationalistic laws as essential for cultural identity and political stability, according to Freedom House, a think tank.

The refugees in Nepal do not expect the elections to bring any change.

Graphic on Bhutan's Nepali-speaking minority who were stripped of citizenship in the 1990s. play

Graphic on Bhutan's Nepali-speaking minority who were stripped of citizenship in the 1990s.

(AFP)

"The election results in Bhutan will reflect what the monarchy wants. Its decision won't come in our favour," said 80-year-old Durga Prasad Sharma -- an outspoken pronouncement that would be unheard of inside Bhutan where self-censorship is rife and the monarchy still revered.

Sharma fled Bhutan in 1994 with a bounty on his head after he joined a political party demanding rights for the Lhotshampa.

Such political parties are now banned under the constitution, which states that all parties have to promote national unity and are barred from using ethnicity or religion to attract voters. Parties also have to field candidates in all 47 constituencies.

The rules have created a monolithic political environment leaving little room for minority rights, effectively disenfranchising the Lhotshampa who remain in Bhutan from the electoral process.

It is unclear how many of the community are still in Bhutan: a 2017 census did not include questions about ethnicity, language or religion, which would have given an indication of how many people identify as part of Nepali-speaking, mostly Hindu minority.

The government has prevented human rights groups established by Nepali-speakers from operating, categorising them as political organisations that do not promote national unity, according to the US State Department.

In the lead up to the 2008 and 2013 polls there were reports of small protests by Nepali-speakers unable to vote, and during the 2013 elections international monitors also documented Nepali-speakers being turned away from polling centres.

"We are also Bhutanese and we are not happy," said 54-year-old Rajman Gurung. "Lhotshampas in Bhutan are unhappy. We will be happy only if we are repatriated to our country and given equal status."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Jetliner lands in US after world's longest flightbullet
2 Macedonia lawmakers to vote on name change deal with Greecebullet
3 Pope defrocks 2 former Chilean bishops for abusing minorsbullet

Related Articles

Climate Change 'Carbon sink' Bhutan counts cost of plans for green future
Archery Living by the bow and arrow in Bhutan
Putin Hugs as President clinches India defence deal
Putin US, Chinese unease as Russia President seeks India arms deals
Narendra Modi Prime Minister's BJP leads in India's northeast regional elections
In China Defence minister says Indian drone 'invaded' its airspace, crashed
United States Warning for China as US hails India 'partnership'
India Warning for China as US hails 'partnership'
In China Xi urges 'healthy' India ties after border spat: Xinhua
In India Prime Minister Modi appoints first female defence minister

World

Sears has closed hundreds of stores in recent years amid a retail shakeout caused in part by the rise of Amazon and other e-commerce players
Once mighty US retailer Sears files for bankruptcy
Restoring natural forest ecosystems, securing the land rights of local communities and revamping the global food system could cut greenhouse emissions 40 percent by mid-century
Protecting nature the best way to keep planet cool: report
Voters, some dressed in typical Bavarian outfits, sent a message to Berlin as the three parties in the fragile coalition government suffered major losses in Bavaria's state election
Merkel coalition faces post mortem on Bavaria poll debacle
As well as teaching school girls how to defend themselves, instructors from Action Breaks Silence also advise girls on how to read and react to potentially risky situations
As rape crisis grows, South African pupils learn how to fight back
X
Advertisement