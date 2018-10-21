Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Benzarti sacked as Tunisia boss despite Cup of Nations qualification

Benzarti sacked as Tunisia boss despite Cup of Nations qualification

Faouzi Benzarti was sacked as Tunisia coach on Saturday, just four days after leading the 'Carthage Eagles' to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Faouzi Benzarti (pictured October 15) was fired from his coaching position for Tunisia four days after helping the Carthage Eagles qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals play

Faouzi Benzarti (pictured October 15) was fired from his coaching position for Tunisia four days after helping the Carthage Eagles qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals

(AFP/File)

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Faouzi Benzarti was sacked as Tunisia coach on Saturday, just four days after leading the 'Carthage Eagles' to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Benzarti, 68, only took over at the end of July, succeeding Nabil Maaloul who had quit following Tunisia's World Cup campaign in Russia where they beat Panama but lost to England and Belgium.

Benzarti's two assistants, Maher Kanzari and Mourad Okbi will take interim charge of the national team "until a new coach is named in 2019," said Tunisian football federation spokesman Kais Reguez.

Tunisia made sure of their place at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations to be played in Cameroon by beating Niger 2-1 on Tuesday, their fourth win in four group games.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Hong Kong mega bridge launch announcement sparks backlashbullet
2 18+ Video Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupilbullet
3 US asks UN to prepare exit from Kosovobullet

Related Articles

Football Benzarti sacked as Tunisia boss despite Cup of Nations qualification
Wydad and Sundowns African champions renew rivalry
CAF Champions League Wydad can retain title - Benzarti
Football Wydad win Super Cup as VAR used in Africa for first time
Football Wydad set to stretch Moroccan winning run as VAR debuts
Etoile Du Sahel CAF fines Tunisian club, suspends player, coach
Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Nwakali Golden Eaglets stars nominated for Africa Youth Player of the Year award
2015 African Women Player of the Year Ngozi Ebere nominated, Oshoala missing

World

Hondurans taking part in US-bound migrant caravan, on the border bridge between Guatemala and Mexico at Tecun Uman, on October 19, 2018.
Thousands of Central American migrants stranded on Mexican border
A Black Hawk army helicopter, like the one seen in this file photo, was returning to its base when it crashed in Colombia's west, the military said
Colombian military copter crashes, killing 4: officials
Women and children from the Honduran migrant caravan will be processed by Mexican immigration authorities and taken to a shelter in the city of Tapachula
Mexico opens border to women and children from migrant caravan
Chile's flag flies near a glacier at a national park in Patagonia, where Argentina recently claimed a glacier field along the countries' joint border
Chile denies a glacier spat has chilled ties to Argentina
X
Advertisement