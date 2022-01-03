Bashir Tofa, the former Nigerian presidential candidate has now been buried in Kano at about 9:25 am on Monday, following his death that was announced in the early hours of the same day.
Bashir Tofa buried in Kano
The former Nigerian presidential candidate has been buried on Monday following his death on the same day.
Tofa who was a Muslim during his life has been buried according to Islamic rites at the Hajj Camp in Kano state following prayers said in his honor at his residence.
The former Presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention in the truncated third republic in 1993 was known to have been a vocal statesman whose influence was felt across the country during his life.
His funeral had many Northern dignitaries in attendance like the influential Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Kano Central Senator, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, former Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, Alhaji Sule Yahya Hamma, Alhaji Aminu Dabo, Alhaji Sani Kwangila Yakasai and Barr. A.B Mahmud, among some of those spotted at the event held in honor of the influential politician.
The 93-year-old statesman until his death was influential in the affairs of the Northern political circles with his position as the Chairman of the Kano Elders’ Forum one of the positions that he held during the course of his life.
