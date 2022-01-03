Bashir Tofa buried in Kano

Tofa who was a Muslim during his life has been buried according to Islamic rites at the Hajj Camp in Kano state following prayers said in his honor at his residence.

The former Presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention in the truncated third republic in 1993 was known to have been a vocal statesman whose influence was felt across the country during his life.

His funeral had many Northern dignitaries in attendance like the influential Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, Kano Central Senator, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau, former Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, Alhaji Sule Yahya Hamma, Alhaji Aminu Dabo, Alhaji Sani Kwangila Yakasai and Barr. A.B Mahmud, among some of those spotted at the event held in honor of the influential politician.