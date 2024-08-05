ADVERTISEMENT
Military seizes control in Bangladesh as PM Hasina flees

Segun Adeyemi

Efforts to stabilise the country include inviting representatives from all major political parties to collaborate with the interim government.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. [Getty Images]
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. [Getty Images]

Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced this in a national address on Monday, August 5.

"An interim government will now run the country," General Waker-Uz-Zaman stated, urging the public to trust the army to restore peace.

Hasina, who ruled for two decades, boarded a military helicopter as protesters stormed her palace in Dhaka, defying a national curfew.

The resignation follows a period of intense unrest that resulted in the deaths of 300 people.

The situation escalated on Sunday night, with violence claiming nearly 100 lives. Despite high tensions, Monday afternoon saw a shift in the mood on the streets, turning to celebration as news of Hasina's departure spread.

The army chief assured, "We will ensure that justice is served for every death and crime that occurred during the protests."

A garment store is reportedly set ablaze by a group of unidentified miscreants in Dhaka on August 4, 2024. [Getty Images]
A garment store is reportedly set ablaze by a group of unidentified miscreants in Dhaka on August 4, 2024. [Getty Images] Pulse Nigeria
He called for public patience and an end to violence and vandalism.

"They have accepted our invitation and committed to working with us," General Waker-Uz-Zaman added.

"They have accepted our invitation and committed to working with us," General Waker-Uz-Zaman added.

The army's intervention and establishment of an interim government mark a significant turn in Bangladesh's political landscape as the nation seeks recovery and stability.

