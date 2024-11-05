Everything you need to know about Baltasar Engonga, his 400 explicit tapes drama

However, his career has recently been overshadowed by a significant scandal involving explicit videos that have garnered widespread media attention.

Early Life and Education

Born in 1970, Engonga has built a career as an economist and public servant.

He is the son of Baltasar Engonga Edjoo, a notable figure who serves as the president of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC).

He pursued his education in economics and finance, earning a degree from the University of Malabo.

This family connection has positioned him within influential circles in Equatorial Guinea.

Career at ANIF

Engonga assumed leadership at ANIF, where he was tasked with overseeing financial investigations and implementing anti-corruption measures.

His role was vital in addressing issues of graft and mismanagement within the government, contributing to the broader agenda of improving transparency and accountability in public service.

Recent Scandal

In November 2024, Engonga became embroiled in a scandal when authorities discovered over 400 explicit videos during a fraud investigation related to his conduct.

These videos reportedly feature him engaging in sexual activities with multiple women, including high-profile individuals such as the sister of the President of Equatorial Guinea, as well as wives of other government officials.

The footage was allegedly recorded with consent and included encounters filmed in various locations, including his office.

The scandal erupted publicly after these tapes were leaked online, causing outrage and leading to calls for disciplinary action against Engonga.

Vice President Teodoro Nguema publicly condemned the behavior, emphasizing that such conduct is unacceptable within government offices and warning that violators would face severe repercussions.

"Today we will proceed with the immediate suspension of all officials who have had sexual relations in the offices of the country's ministries. The government will take severe measures against these acts, since it constitutes a flagrant violation of the Code of Conduct and the Public Ethics Law.

"This action is a decisive step in our policy of zero tolerance towards behaviors that undermine the integrity of the public service. Ethics and respect are fundamental in our administration, and we will not allow irresponsible behavior to compromise public trust," the vice president said.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, Engonga has faced arrest and scrutiny not only for his personal actions but also for potential health risks posed by his extramarital activities.

Personal Life

Engonga is married and has six children.

His family life has come under strain due to the scandal, which has not only impacted his professional reputation but also raised questions about personal integrity within high-ranking government positions in Equatorial Guinea.

Baltasar Ebang Engonga's career trajectory has taken a dramatic turn from being a key player in Equatorial Guinea's fight against corruption to becoming a central figure in a scandal that highlights issues of ethics and accountability among public officials.