Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Austria calls for EU embargo on weapons deliveries to Saudi Arabia

Austria calls for EU embargo on weapons deliveries to Saudi Arabia

Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl called in an interview with a German newspaper Friday for an EU embargo on weapons deliveries to Saudi Arabia.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Austria's Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, pictured August 2018, said that the "awful war in Yemen and the Qatar crisis should lead us to finally act in a united fashion as the European Union towards Saudi Arabia" play

Austria's Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl, pictured August 2018, said that the "awful war in Yemen and the Qatar crisis should lead us to finally act in a united fashion as the European Union towards Saudi Arabia"

(APA/AFP/File)

Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl called in an interview with a German newspaper Friday for an EU embargo on weapons deliveries to Saudi Arabia.

"Above all the awful war in Yemen and the Qatar crisis should lead us to finally act in a united fashion as the European Union towards Saudi Arabia," Kneissl told Die Welt.

"If we as the whole EU stopped weapons deliveries to Saudi Arabia, that could be a contribution towards ending this conflict," she said.

She added that Austria had not sent any military equipment to Saudi Arabia since the beginning of the war in Yemen in March 2015.

She condemned the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi as "deeply shocking" and an "unprecedented crime" but said it was only "the worst example of the "horrors" committed by the Saudi government.

The Austrian opposition accused the government of confusion in its policy after government MPs failed to support a motion in parliament on Thursday to ban weapons sales to Saudi Arabia.

However, this was because the wording of that motion could have included small arms, whereas the government's position is to ban only exports of heavy weaponry for military use, foreign ministry spokesman Peter Guschelbauer told AFP.

Kneissl told Die Welt that in her opinion the past two years had seen a "massive deterioration in the human rights situation in Saudi Arabia", pointing to a large rise in the number of political prisoners.

She has cancelled a visit she was due to make to Saudi Arabia in December.

Responding to opposition calls to close down a Saudi-backed centre for inter-religious dialogue in Vienna, Kneissl said on Thursday that she had shown the centre a "dark yellow card".

She said that the KAICIID centre would have to implement reforms including decreasing its financial dependence on Riyadh.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 DR Congo opposition Kinshasa rally authorised for Friday - candidatebullet
2 Vatican stalls on married Catholic priestsbullet
3 Liberia's Weah announces free tuition for undergraduatesbullet

Related Articles

Leaders gather to mark centenary of Czechoslovakia's creation
Lifestyle These are the top 10 countries to visit in 2019
UN committee slams French 'burqa ban' for 'violating' rights
Plastics have entered human food chain, study shows
UN committee slams French 'burqa ban' for 'violating' rights
Tech Scientists have found new evidence that tiny plastic particles might be accumulating in human feces
Former Croatian PM convicted of war profiteering
Live updates from AMAA 2018 in Kigali
Mass tax trickery cost Europe 55 bln euros: report

World

Former Sri Lankan president Mahinda Rajapakse, left, is sworn is as prime minister by President Maithripala Sirisena in Colombo, after incumbent premier Ranil Wickremesinghe was sacked
Sri Lanka President sacks PM, plunges country into crisis
French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire, pictured October 24, 2018, told journalists that a meeting in Berlin with his German counterpart Olaf Scholz had been useful regarding digital tax targetting US tech giants
France positive after talks with Germany on digital tax
US Anti-Doping Agency chief executive Travis Tygart, pictured Feburary 2017, attacked WADA's reinstatement of Russia when it was first announced and has condemned the global anti-doping body
Tygart attacks WADA over 'backroom' deal to reinstate Russia
Nasr al-Hariri, the Syrian opposition's chief negotiator was in Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
Syrian opposition 'aims for dialogue' with Russia
X
Advertisement