Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Australia offers reward amid mystery strawberry needle scare

Australia Country offers reward amid mystery strawberry needle scare

An Australian state has offered a large reward for information after sewing needles were found in strawberries sold in supermarkets, in what the federal health minister described as a "vicious crime".

  • Published:
Australia's strawberry industry faces a threat from a mystery saboteur play

Australia's strawberry industry faces a threat from a mystery saboteur

(AFP/File)

An Australian state has offered a large reward for information after sewing needles were found in strawberries sold in supermarkets, in what the federal health minister described as a "vicious crime".

The issue came to light last week when a man was taken to hospital with stomach pains after eating the fresh produce bought at a supermarket in Queensland state.

Since then, people have posted on social media photos of other strawberries with small metal pins stuck into them.

Several brands grown in Queensland have been withdrawn from supermarkets, and there have been multiple reports of other cases in the states of New South Wales and Victoria.

"Whoever is behind this is not just putting families at risk across Queensland and the rest of Australia -- they are putting an entire industry at risk," Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Saturday.

Her government is offering a Aus$100,000 (US$71,500) reward for any information that leads to the capture and conviction of those responsible.

"I would urge anyone with information that may be relevant to this incident in any way to contact police as soon as possible," she added.

Queensland Police told national broadcaster ABC the contamination of the strawberries -- usually sold in small plastic boxes called punnets -- was done "obviously to injure somebody".

They have yet to reveal possible motives but the Queensland Strawberry Growers Association said a disgruntled former worker might be responsible.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said Sunday he had ordered the national food safety watchdog to assess the handling of the cases, calling the sabotage a "very vicious crime".

The Queensland strawberry industry is valued at about Aus$160 million (US$114 million). The ABC said Saturday wholesale prices had fallen by half to 50 Australian cents per punnet, below the cost of production.

Consumers have been urged to cut up their strawberries before eating.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Cuba Workers fired for selling 15,000 apples to one clientbullet
2 In South Africa Slaughtered rhino embodies poaching crisisbullet
3 R.I.P Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet

Related Articles

Politics China is repressing an ethnic Muslim minority on an unprecedented scale — here are their excuses for imprisoning people
D'tigers Nigeria beat CAF 114-69 to qualify for 2019 FIBA World Cup
WorldRemit 2 Ugandan Youth Football Coaches Dream with payment platform and Arsenal
WorldRemit 6 Nigerian youth football coaches dream with payment platform and Arsenal
In Brazil Japan's commercial whaling bid blocked at IWC
FIBA Women’s World Cup President Buhari urges D’Tigress to win World Cup
Tech Super Typhoon Mangkhut is hurling winds at speeds of 180 mph towards 37 million people across Asia
Girl Smarts This doctor is changing the way we see medicine
Girl Smarts Is it ok to wear shorts at the office?

World

Ethiopia's Oromo people gather to celebrate the return of the formerly banned anti-government group the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) at Mesquel Square in Addis Ababa, on September 15, 2018
In Ethiopia 23 dead in weekend of ethnic violence
China claims most of the resource-rich South China Sea, despite claims from Brunei, Vietnam and the Philippines
South China Sea Japan conducts first submarine drill in disputed disputed waters
Outrage over footage showing animal cruelty at a slaughterhouse in the southwestern town of Mauleon-Licharre prompted inspections across France
Animal Cruelty French slaughterhouse workers on trial accused of cruelty
Participants attend an investment conference in Riyadh on October 25, 2017
Saudi Arabia Country's sovereign wealth fund secures $11bn loan