Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Australia kills 4 sharks after tourist attacks

In Australia 4 large sharks have been killed after tourist attacks

Fourth large sharks have been killed in Australia after a woman and a 12-year-old girl were attacked at a popular Great Barrier Reef tourist spot.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Shark attacks are rare, but still cause fear among ocean-users play

Shark attacks are rare, but still cause fear among ocean-users

(AFP/File)

Fourth large sharks have been killed in Australia after a woman and a 12-year-old girl were attacked at a popular Great Barrier Reef tourist spot.

Both were still in hospital Sunday after being mauled in separate incidents just a day apart last week at the Whitsunday Islands.

Drum lines, which use baited hooks to catch the predators, ensnared four tiger sharks, one 3.7 metres (12 feet) long and the others each between two to three metres, a Fisheries Queensland spokesman said Sunday.

"While sharks of this size are potentially very dangerous to humans, it is unclear if they were responsible for injuries caused to two swimmers," he said.

The latest shark to be caught "has been humanely euthanised and will be taken further out to sea for disposal."

The spokesman said it was clear "there are a significant number of active sharks in local waters and people are urged not to swim".

The drumlines were to remain in place over the next week.

Shark attacks are very rare in the Whitsundays -- a collection of spectacular tropical islands at the heart of the Barrier Reef -- with the last encounter reported to be eight years ago, according to national broadcaster ABC.

The attacks have revived debate about how best to reduce the risk of encounters between sharks and the growing number of people using the ocean for leisure.

Many conservationists and marine scientists object to killing sharks, and insist that drum lines are a blunt instrument because they often catch other creatures.

New South Wales, the country's most populous state, has trialled non-lethal measures such as aerial drones to track sharks' movements and "smart" drum lines that alert authorities to their presence.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Baghdadi IS leader, world's 'most wanted', sought in Syria offensivebullet
2 Hassan Rouhani Iran vows 'crushing response' after gunmen kill 29 at...bullet
3 In Sudan 2 pilots killed in military jet crash: armybullet

Related Articles

2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup D'Tigress lose 86-68 to Australia in group opener
Pope Francis Pontiff honours Baltic martyrs as bishops quit over abuse
Strategy Australians are changing the way they eat strawberries after more than 100 people found needles hidden inside them
2018 FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 5 things to know about tournament
Lifestyle The most common answers and categories on ‘Jeopardy!’
Finance 10 things you need to know before the opening bell (SPY, SPX, QQQ, DIA, GS, WFC, EB)
Finance A senior Deutsche Bank banker told management the bank should break itself up (DB)
Tech Uber could be getting ready to buy Deliveroo, a food-delivery startup valued at over $2 billion and one of its biggest international rivals
Tech 20 of the most outrageous-looking skyscrapers of all time

World

Australian growers such as Braetop Berries strawberry farmer Aidan Young are having to destroy crops after a nationwide scare over strawberries pierced with needles
In New Zealand Needle found in Australian strawberries sold
A Palestinian protests against the blocking of the road leading to the village of Khan al-Ahmar in the occupied West Bank on September 14, 2018
In Israel Authorities gives Bedouin villagers until end of month to leave
The aftermath of deadly flash floods in Tunisia's coastal town of Nabeul is seen on September 23, 2018
In Tunisia 4 killed in torrential rains
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched the world's largest health insurance scheme
India Country launches 'Modicare', world's biggest health scheme
X
Advertisement