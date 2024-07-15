RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Auditor-General chases driver who escaped with 3 million condoms valued at GH¢1.34m

The Auditor-General is currently investigating a case involving Joe Gyaten, a driver accused of failing to deliver about three million male condoms and other contraceptives valued at GH¢1.34 million to the Regional Medical Stores (RMS) in the Eastern Region.

Gyaten was entrusted with transporting the contraceptives, which included 120,000 vials of Depo-Provera, to the RMS on August 22, 2022.

However, the entire shipment never reached its intended destination, and Gyaten has been unable to provide a satisfactory account of the missing items.

This situation has prompted an investigation by the Auditor-General under Section 96 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), which mandates accountability for any loss or damage to government property.

The latest Auditor-General's Report highlighted significant financial irregularities totalling over GH¢2.41 billion in various sectors, including GH¢2.06 million related to procurement and store management issues like the unaccounted contraceptives.

During the audit, it was revealed through the Temporary Central Medical Stores' records that Gyaten did not complete the delivery to the RMS as required.

In response, the Auditor-General has directed the Ministry of Health's Chief Director to ensure recovery of the GH¢1.34 million from Gyaten.

Failure to comply may result in personal liability for the Chief Director and the RMS Head, underscoring the seriousness of the matter and the need for immediate action and accountability.

The report indicated that the Ministry of Health (MOH) responded by referring the matter to the Health Intelligence Unit for additional investigation.

This unit is collaborating closely with the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to look into the issue further.

