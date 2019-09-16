The urgent call was made by Cisse Mariama, Director of the AU Social Affairs Department, as she emphasised the need to invest in evidence-based continental migration trends and updates.

Mariama said through improvement and investment in the collection, analysis and dissemination of accurate information and research on migration issues in Africa would be resolved.

“On our part, we will ensure that the proposed Migration Research Centre in Mali, the Migration Observatory in Morocco, and the Continental Operational Centre in Sudan are operational as soon as possible.

“We will work closely with existing continental and regional statistics centres in strengthening migration statistics in Africa.’’

Mariama said that building synergy among AU member countries and other stakeholders in the migration sector will go a long way in providing evidence-based policymaking.

She added that it would also assist in shaping informed public discourse and narratives on African migration as noted in the Global Compact for Migration.

The AU director also called on all partners to spare no efforts to bring every stakeholder on board at national, regional and continental levels to ensure that there is synergy in their work.

Amid the urgent call to craft workable synergy in the migration sector, the AU over launched the 5th Pan-African Forum on Migration.

The theme was “Strengthening Migration Data and Research for Evidence-based Policy Development and Implementation: Towards Effective Migration Governance in Africa.’’

The three-day continental forum, which runs through Monday, was held in partnership with the International Organisation for Migration and the UN Economic Commission for Africa.

According to Mariama, the high-level forum, which brought together African ministers and experts, was a timely gathering to enhance collaboration among African countries for sustainable migration governance across the continent.

ALSO READ: Buhari meets South African special envoy over xenophobic attacks

“Since its inception, the forum has grown leaps and bounds to become a pinnacle for discussing key migration agenda and also supporting member states, RECs (regional economic communities) and other participants in improving their migration governance.’’

Mariama also emphasised the need for the forum to be synchronised with political decision-making structures of the AU.

In 2018, the AU’s Executive Council adopted the revised Migration Policy Framework for Africa, which also included a 12-Year Action Plan.

The decision, among others, requested AU member countries to align their individual migration policy frameworks with the new continental framework, including the African Plan of Action.