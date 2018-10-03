Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Attack on ICRC Ebola ambulance in Congo wounds 3 volunteers

Ebola Attack on ICRC Ebola ambulance in Congo wounds 3 volunteers

The attack on an ambulance transporting the body to a cemetery in North Kivu province’s Beni region is the latest disruption to efforts to control the current outbreak, which is believed to have killed 106 people since July.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A health worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance in Nedowein, Liberia, July 15, 2015. play Attack on ICRC Ebola ambulance in Congo wounds 3 volunteers (REUTERS/James Giahyue)

Three International Committee of the Red Cross volunteers helping with the burial of an Ebola victim in eastern Congo were injured in an attack by villagers, health officials said on Wednesday.

This had prompted the ICRC to have suspended burials in the area.

The attack on an ambulance transporting the body to a cemetery in North Kivu province’s Beni region is the latest disruption to efforts to control the current outbreak, which is believed to have killed 106 people since July.

The WHO raised its assessment of the risk of the disease spreading within the region to “very high’’ after a case was confirmed near a lakeside border crossing point with Uganda.

Community resistance in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has been one of the main problems facing healthcare workers, in addition to armed attacks by militia groups.

Serge Thierry, a Regional ICRC Representative, said that three local Red Cross volunteers were wounded, two seriously, in the attack by angry residents.

“Security measures were taken immediately. Burials are suspended until further notice,’’ he said, referring to ICRC activity in and around Butembo city in Beni region.

Proper burial of Ebola victims is critical to control the disease, which causes fever, vomiting and diarrhea, and is spread through direct contact with body fluids.

Robert Kahumula, a spokesman for the local Ebola response team, said the health workers “were wounded during an attack by young people, skeptical of the presence of Ebola in the region.”

The burial did not take place because the young people ambushed the response team and vandalised the ambulance that was transporting the body,” he said.

On Sept. 27, the WHO warned of a build-up of mistrust toward Ebola response efforts in certain communities in eastern Congo as a result of rumours, misinformation and a preference for traditional medical practices. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cameroon's Anglophone Crisis Why 2 English-speaking regions are at war...bullet
2 Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini Prime Minister of eSwatini diesbullet
3 In Slovakia Fourth person charged in journalist's murderbullet

Related Articles

Ebola WHO revises DR Congo virus risk to 'very high'
APO UNHCR alarm at recent attacks and rising displacement in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo
Aisha Buhari President's Wife calls for strategic partnership to end TB epidemic
APO Commonwealth Parliamentary Association delivers training to Sierra Leone Parliament
In DR Congo Kivu, the forgotten war in the heart of Africa
In DR Congo A dozen civilians dead in rebel attack: witnesses
Red Cross 'Huge challenge' to halt DR Congo Ebola outbreak
APO Democratic Republic of the Congo: new cases of deadly Ebola virus, as UN steps up response
Ebola DR Congo says latest virus outbreak under control

World

Russian President Vladimir Putin was visibly angry when speaking about former spy Sergei Skripal
Vladimir Putin Russian President brands poisoned spy Skripal a 'traitor' and 'scumbag'
Facebook admitted to the data breach in a blog post last Friday, saying attackers exploited a vulnerability in the website's code in September in a way that could have given them access to people's accounts
Facebook Irish data authority probing social network over breach of 50 mn accounts
Palestinian protesters demonstrate amid tear gas fired by Israeli troops at the Erez border crossing with Israel in the northern Gaza Strip on October 3, 2018
In Gaza Palestinian teen killed in clashes with Israeli army
Britain and Denmark have already publicly committed cyber security resources to NATO, and Washington is expected to announce that it will follow suit
United States US to let NATO use its cyber defence skills
X
Advertisement