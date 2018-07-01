Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

At least 44 dead in bus crash in northern India

In India At least 44 dead in bus crash

At least 44 people were killed in northern India Sunday when a passenger bus crashed into a gorge in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, officials said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Officials said it was unclear how the accident occurred play

Officials said it was unclear how the accident occurred

(State Disaster Response Found (SDRF)/AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

At least 44 people were killed in northern India Sunday when a passenger bus crashed into a gorge in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand, officials said.

Search and rescue crews were at the crash site in hilly Pauri Garhwal district northeast of New Delhi, police said.

"44 people have died in the accident. At least three others are injured. The rescue work is still ongoing," disaster management official Deepesh Chandra Kala told AFP.

"The bus lost control and swerved off the road, into a deep valley. It broke into two pieces on impact and it is now in a small river at the bottom of the valley."

Images of the vehicle taken at the scene showed the twisted chassis of a bus with the roof sheared clean off.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "extremely saddened" by news of the accident and offered his condolences to the families of the dead.

"I pray that those injured recover at the earliest. Rescue operations are underway and authorities are providing all possible assistance at the accident site," the prime minister's office posted on Twitter, attributing the remarks to Modi.

Officials said it was unclear how the accident occurred.

But India has some of the world's deadliest roads and lives are frequently lost in India's mountainous north, where narrow hairpin turns cut paths into the steep Himalayan foothills.

More than 150,000 people are killed in road accidents each year with most deaths blamed on poor roads, badly maintained vehicles and reckless driving.

In April a bus carrying young students home in Himachal Pradesh state plunged into a ravine killing 30 on board, including 27 children.

That same month, at least 21 wedding revellers were killed when their truck flew off a bridge in Madhya Pradesh state.

Days later, 13 children died after a train collided with a small school bus at an unmanned railway crossing in Uttar Pradesh state.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Andre Rieu Dutch violin maestro Rieu fights child labour finebullet
2 Pope Francis Pontiff appoints 14 new cardinalsbullet
3 In Nigeria Villagers bury their dead after attacks, then fleebullet

Related Articles

Football From Russia with love... Brief stories from the World Cup
In U.S Myanmar downgraded in trafficking report
Nikki Haley US's ambassador to the UN tells India to 'rethink' Iran ties
Daddy Freeze Why religious activist is the "only genuine prophet" in this country
Deadly Women Daughters plan with mum to kill strict dad who won't allow jeans at home
In Mumbai 5 dead as plane plunges into building site
Politics Over 86 million Nigerians are living in extreme poverty, here’s proof
Nigerian Women The alarming reasons why our country is not safe for our females
Finance Nigeria and these 15 other countries will get $8 million for playing at the World Cup

World

Rwandans prefer second-hand clothes to Chinese-made items
In Rwanda Locals lose out in second-hand clothes war
Bulgaria is in the grip of a scratchcard craze which is so entrenched that some experts are raising the alarm about the dangers of addiction
Bulgaria Scratchcard lottery craze grips country
The final resting place of the Boeing 777, which had 239 people on board when it disappeared en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing in March 2014, is still unknown
Australia Country shelves MH370 memorial after relatives protest
Italy's new far-right Interior Minister Matteo Salvini hailed the League as the "most populist party" in the EU
In Italy Far-right League holds annual rally in buoyant mood