Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

At least 19 bodies found in unmarked graves in Mexico

At least 19 bodies found in unmarked graves in Mexico

The corpses have been identified as belonging to 16 men and three women, who are believed to have been killed about four months ago, the officials said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Since the government deployed the army to fight Mexico's powerful drug cartels in 2006, the country has been hit by a wave of violence including more than 200,000 murders play At least 19 bodies found in unmarked graves in Mexico (AFP/File)

At least 19 bodies have been discovered in a field in Mexico's western state of Jalisco, scene of some of the worst violence in the country, local prosecutors said Thursday.

The corpses have been identified as belonging to 16 men and three women, who are believed to have been killed about four months ago, the officials said.

Two skulls were also recovered but it was not clear if that meant two more victims, or if the skulls belonged to people already declared dead.

The number of murder victims in Mexico has exploded in recent years in spiraling violence linked to the country's powerful drug cartels.

The first human remains were found on Monday in Lagos de Moreno, a part of Jalisco state near the border with Guanajuato state.

Investigators then pursued a search in the area on Tuesday and Wednesday, allowing prosecutors to announce the final tally.

Authorities said they could not say if the victims were local residents, where several disappearances had been recorded in recent months, or if their bodies had been relocated from elsewhere.

Just over a week ago, 16 bodies were found in an unmarked grave outside Guadalajara, the state capital of Jalisco and the country's second-most populous city.

Since the government deployed the army to fight the country's powerful drug cartels in 2006, Mexico has been hit by a wave of violence including more than 200,000 murders.

Last year, the country registered a record 28,702 homicides.

Mass graves are regularly discovered containing dozens or even hundreds of unidentified bodies. Nearly 4,000 such corpses have been found since 2007, according to the National Human Rights Commission.

Violence in Guadalajara has skyrocketed since March 2017, when a power struggle erupted at the heart of the brutal Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

In late September, authorities found the remains of 278 murder victims in a refrigerated truck in Guadalajara, after the city's morgues overflowed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 DR Congo opposition Kinshasa rally authorised for Friday - candidatebullet
2 Foreign parents fight in vain for custody in Japanbullet
3 Iran's Rouhani: Khashoggi murder unthinkable 'without US backing'bullet

Related Articles

6.8 magnitude quake causes Greek island damage, no injuries
Trade ministers meet to discuss WTO overhaul
Maduro labels Pence 'a madman' for Venezuela caravan link
Suspected explosives sent to Obama, Clinton, CNN
For migrant caravan's children, a long trek to a murky dream
Pentagon to send about 800 troops to US-Mexico border
Pence points to leftist groups as caravan organizers
Dangerous Hurricane Willa closes in on Mexico
Hurricane Willa weakens after slamming Mexico's Pacific coast
Trump: US to begin cutting aid to Central America over migrant caravan

World

A wounded pupil lays on a stretcher on October 25, 2018 after a school bus was swept away by flash floods near the Dead Sea in Jordan, killing at least 20 people
Jordan flood death toll rises to 20, most of them school pupils
North and South Korea have agreed to withdraw all troops and weaponry from 11 guard posts along the border
Two Koreas agree to remove some border guard posts
Detained Myanmar journalists Kyaw Zaw Lin, Nayi Min and Phyo Wai Win were arrested about six weeks ago
Myanmar journalists facing incitement charges get bail
Journalist Jumpei Yasuda has faced hostility from fellow Japanese since arriving back home after spending three years in captivity in the Middle East
Freed Japan hostage arrives home to joy, but also anger
X
Advertisement