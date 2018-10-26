Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Assange would surrender to Britain if no US extradition

Assange would surrender to Britain if no US extradition

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would end his five-year stay in Ecuador's London embassy and hand himself over to British authorities if given assurances he would not face extradition to the United States, his lawyer said Friday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange seen at a window of Ecuador's embassy in London on February 5, 2016 play

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange seen at a window of Ecuador's embassy in London on February 5, 2016

(AFP/File)

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange would end his five-year stay in Ecuador's London embassy and hand himself over to British authorities if given assurances he would not face extradition to the United States, his lawyer said Friday.

Assange has been holed up at the embassy since 2012, concerned that a British arrest warrant would result in his extradition to the United States, where he could be tried for revealing state secrets.

Assange would "face up" to surrendering to British authorities who want to arrest him for breaching bail conditions, said his lawyer Carlos Poveda.

"In British justice, he could even be sentenced to three to six months' imprisonment," Poveda said.

"But what is being requested from the legal team is that there is a necessary assurance that after that sentence he will not be extradited to the United States."

This would be "an extremely important condition" for the 47-year-old Australian, the lawyer said.

Ecuador gave Assange diplomatic protection in 2012 after a British judge ruled he should be extradited to Sweden to face allegations of sexual assault there.

Sweden dropped its investigation last year, but British authorities say they still want to arrest him for breaching his bail conditions.

Assange claims the accusations were politically motivated and could lead to him being extradited to the United States to face imprisonment over the release by WikiLeaks of secret US military documents and diplomatic cables in 2010.

The Australian's relationship with his Ecuadoran hosts has steadily turned sour. Last week, he announced he was suing the Quito government, saying new rules imposed on his stay violated his rights to unfettered communications with the outside world.

On Thursday, Eduador's attorney general Inigo Salvador told reporters that Quito has proposed that either Assange turn himself in to British justice, or continue to live in the embassy under strict rules.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 DR Congo opposition Kinshasa rally authorised for Friday - candidatebullet
2 Liberia's Weah announces free tuition for undergraduatesbullet
3 At least 30 hurt in Guinea clashes: medical source, witnessesbullet

Related Articles

Football FA to impose historic bag ban at Wembley for England USA friendly
How World War I shaped the 20th century and beyond
Leaders gather to mark centenary of Czechoslovakia's creation
Dutch join G7-led push to rid oceans of plastics
Belgium to buy US F-35 fighters in blow to EU defence
Iraq cabinet holds first post-Saddam meeting outside Green Zone
Politics The British SAS, one of the world's top special forces, is opening its elite ranks to women
Finance Topshop billionaire Sir Philip Green is named in UK Parliament as businessman who tried to stop media reporting allegations of sexual harassment and racism
Arms sales vs taking a stand: the West's Saudi dilemma

World

French President Emmanuel Macron said the sale of weapons to Riyadh "has nothing to do with Mr (Jamal) Khashoggi," the murdered Saudi journalist
Macron brushes off halt to Saudi arms sales over Khashoggi
A wounded pupil lays on a stretcher on October 25, 2018 after a school bus was swept away by flash floods near the Dead Sea in Jordan, killing at least 20 people
Jordan flood death toll rises to 20, most of them school pupils
North and South Korea have agreed to withdraw all troops and weaponry from 11 guard posts along the border
Two Koreas agree to remove some border guard posts
Detained Myanmar journalists Kyaw Zaw Lin, Nayi Min and Phyo Wai Win were arrested about six weeks ago
Myanmar journalists facing incitement charges get bail
X
Advertisement