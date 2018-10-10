Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Asian markets cautious after US volatility

Global Trade Asian markets cautious after US volatility

Japanese shares opened higher after four days of losses -- with purchases making up for the higher yen's dampening impact -- before dropping back into negative territory in mid-morning trade.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Asian stocks began Wednesday mixed after initial gains for Japanese shares fell back play

Asian stocks began Wednesday mixed after initial gains for Japanese shares fell back

(AFP/File)

Asian stocks began Wednesday mixed after a volatile session for US equities and as yields on Treasury bonds retreated from a seven-year peak.

Japanese shares opened higher after four days of losses -- with purchases making up for the higher yen's dampening impact -- before dropping back into negative territory in mid-morning trade.

"After four days of falling... Japanese shares are in a good place for bargain-hunting buys, even though a higher yen is somewhat weighing on the market," Yoshihiro Ito, chief strategist at Okasan Online Securities, said in a commentary.

Hong Kong was up 0.79 percent in morning trading, and Shanghai was up at 0.41 percent, moving back into positive territory for a second day after Monday's rapid sell-off.

But global markets remained cautious on a number of fronts.

US and European markets meandered on Tuesday, with investors nervous after 10-year US Treasury bond yields surged above 3.0 percent and the IMF sounded a cautious note on the global economy.

On Wall Street, the Dow closed down 0.2 percent at 26,430.57 with US shares facing another day of pressure over higher interest rates.

"Markets continued their tenuous voyage through a pothole-encumbered landscape, dealing with the fragile US-China relations... and Brexit developments providing more ambiguity," said Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trading at OANDA.

"It's no wonder investors have a high level of misgivings."

The euro was slightly higher against the dollar and the yen as traders refocus on Brexit talks.

Eyes on China

Eyes were fixed on the Chinese yuan Wednesday amid a backdrop of deepening US-China tensions and a weak yuan, following steps this week from authorities to spur lending in the economy.

Last week the yuan hit a 19-month low, with growing fears the currency was sliding towards the psychological milestone of 7 per dollar -- a level not seen since the global financial crisis.

Traders are waiting for the latest data around new lending and money-supply -- due as soon as Wednesday -- which will be closely watched as Beijing strives to support flagging growth.

Concerns were also growing over two of the region's major property markets, after Bloomberg reported protests by homebuyers in China over discounted sales.

Global brokerage firm CLSA said banks in Hong Kong were cutting valuations, threatening to fuel a downward spiral in house prices.

Trade was mixed in other Asian markets, with Seoul down 0.9 percent, Taiwan up 0.1 percent and Singapore down 0.2 percent.

Key figures around 0230 GMT

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.8 percent at 26,379.55

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.4 percent at 2,732.03

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.8 percent at 23,450.14

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.1510 from $1.1494 at 2100 GMT on Tuesday

Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3157 from $1.3144

Dollar/yen: UP at 113.06 from 112.95 yen

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 25 cents at $74.71 per barrel

Oil - Brent Crude: DOWN 15 cents at $84.85 per barrel

New York - Dow Jones: DOWN 0.2 percent at 26,430.57 (close)

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 7,237.59 (close)

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Indonesia Children born aboard floating hospital in quake aftermathbullet
2 Syrian Conflict Heavy arms go, but Syria rebels alert on dusty frontlinebullet
3 In Japan Military officer killed during US-Philippine drillbullet

Related Articles

Christine Lagarde Fix trade, don't destroy it, IMF chief warns
In Germany The idyllic German village home to 1,000 Chinese
Jair Bolsonaro The neoliberal putting credibility into Brazil far-righter's rise
Meng Hongwei Interpol saga hurts China's bid to lead global bodies: analysts
Shinzo Abe Japan PM says post-Brexit Britain welcome to join Pacific trade pact
Erdogan After tense Germany trip, Turkish President set for warm reception in Hungary
US-China Feud Trade war between both countries sparks IMF global growth cut warning
Politics Mexican troops are in the streets to fight the drug war, and the country's defense chief says legalization may be 'a way out'
Pompeo China tells Secretary of State US must stop 'misguided actions'
China 'Whiplash' producer Blum unrattled by trade war backlash

World

Map of Kenya locating a bus accident that has left more than 40 people dead
In Kenya More than 40 dead in bus accident
Christine Lagarde said teamwork was necessary to resolve current trade disputes
Christine Lagarde Fix trade, don't destroy it, IMF chief warns
Police say they have tightened security across the South Asian nation ahead of the verdict
Tarique Rahman Bangladesh opposition leader facing death sentence
A soldier from the UN's DR Congo mission patrols for members of the ADF militia, which is thought to have killed more than 700 civilians since 2014
In DR Congo Hunting a shadowy armed militia in 'triangle of death'
X
Advertisement