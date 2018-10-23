Pulse.ng logo
Around 20 injured in Rome escalator incident

Around 20 people were injured Tuesday when an escalator leading to a metro station in central Rome collapsed in an accident believed to have been caused by Russian football fans, Italian media said.

The AGI news agency said that "a large group of CSKA fans, probably under the influence of alcohol, began to jump together, provoking the collapse" of one part of the escalator.

CSKA Moscow was playing Roma in a Champions League match.

Sky-TG24 television quoted police sources as saying that at least 20 people had been injured, mostly Russians, and that one was in serious condition.

AGI reported that around 15 CSKA fans had been hurt, two of them seriously.

