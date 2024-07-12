ADVERTISEMENT
Australian Army Private, husband arrested for spying for Russia

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Russian-born married couple are accused of obtaining Australian Defence Force material to leak it to Russian authorities.

Couple accused of spying for Russia arrested in Australia [Arise News]
Couple accused of spying for Russia arrested in Australia [Arise News]

The Russian-born married couple, aged 40 and 62, are accused of “obtaining Australian Defence Force material’’ to leak it to Russian authorities, Australian police said in a statement.

The 40-year-old woman is an Army Private in the Australian Army, according to the police. The couple was arrested in their house in a Brisbane suburb on Thursday, police said. They have been charged with “one count each of preparing for an espionage offence, which carries a maximum penalty of 15 years’ imprisonment,’’ according to the statement.

The woman was said to have secretly travelled to Russia while on leave from the army, from where she instructed her husband “on how to log into her official work account.

“She guided him to access specific information to send directly to her private email account while she was in Russia.’’

Police said “The woman’s ADF account credentials were used on several occasions to access sensitive ADF information, with the intent to provide it to Russian authorities.

“Whether any sensitive data had reached Russian authorities was still being investigated.”

News Agency Of Nigeria

