Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Armenia sacks six ministers in fresh crisis

In Armenia Prime Minister Pashinyan sacks six ministers in fresh crisis

Pashinyan came to power in the impoverished ex-Soviet country in May after leading mass anti-government protests, which ousted veteran leader Serzh Sarkisian.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Thousands of Armenians heeded a call by premier Nikol Pashinyan to protest in Yerevan as MPs approved a bill making it harder to disband parliament and hold snap elections play

Thousands of Armenians heeded a call by premier Nikol Pashinyan to protest in Yerevan as MPs approved a bill making it harder to disband parliament and hold snap elections

(AFP)

Armenia faced a fresh crisis on Wednesday as reformist Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan fired six ministers after lawmakers blocked his demand for snap parliamentary elections.

Those sacked include ministers in charge of energy, economic development, agriculture and transport.

Pashinyan came to power in the impoverished ex-Soviet country in May after leading mass anti-government protests, which ousted veteran leader Serzh Sarkisian.

But he has been at loggerheads with Sarkisian's Republican Party, which still controls parliament and has stood in the way of his reforming drive.

Wednesday's sackings came a day after MPs passed a bill making it harder to disband parliament and hold snap elections.

The passing of the bill triggered new street protests by Pashinyan's supporters on Tuesday evening, with the prime minister saying he would resign within days.

Apart from the Republican Party, the changes were also backed by Prosperous Armenia and Dashnaktsutyun -- two major parties that had supported Pashinyan during the protests earlier this year.

The 43-year-old premier has accused MPs of stabbing him in the back, saying the adoption of the bill was nothing short of a "counter-revolution".

The sacked ministers are all representatives of Prosperous Armenia and Dashnaktsutyun.

They were fired by decrees from the office of the president, who is a ceremonial figurehead, on the initiative of Pashinyan.

Dashnaktsutyun had said earlier it was recalling its two ministers because of tensions and political division.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Cameroon's Anglophone Crisis Why 2 English-speaking regions are at war...bullet
2 Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini Prime Minister of eSwatini diesbullet
3 In Slovakia Fourth person charged in journalist's murderbullet

Related Articles

Armenia Country charges ex-president with vote rigging
Angela Merkel German Chancellor reaffirms support for Georgia over separatist regions
Nikol Pashinyan Turkey says will respond if new Armenian PM wants 'new page'
In Moldova UN backs call for Russia to withdraw troops
Nikol Pashinyan Armenia PM vows to fight graft 'using Facebook'
Nikol Pashinyan New Armenia PM sacks heads of police, security service
Netherlands Armenian teens 'missing' ahead of deportation from country
Angela Merkel German Chancellor calls for peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict
Merkel No fast-track NATO membership for Georgia
World War I 5 statesmen who shaped the post

World

South African Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says he was previously sacked from the post for resisting corruption
Nhlanhla Nene South Africa finance minister says was sacked for fighting graft
Cameroon's President Paul Biya (C), accompagnied by his wife Chantal Biya, at Maroua airport during an electoral visit in the far north region of Cameroon on September 29
Paul Biya Cameroon President at helm of six-time election winning machine
Rosmah Mansor was arrested in relation to money laundering investigations, while husband Najib Razak has already been hit with a string of charges including corruption
Rosmah Mansor Wife of ex-Malaysian PM arrested by anti-graft agency
Veteran Iraqi politician Adel Abdel Mahdi, regarded as an independent in his country's fractious infighting, has been given the tough task of forming the next government as prime minister-designate
Adel Abdel Mahdi Iraqi PM designate gets challenge of forming government
X
Advertisement