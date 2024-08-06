ADVERTISEMENT
Armed robbers attack gold buyer's shop, escape with money and gold (video)

Kojo Emmanuel

Bloody scenes unfolded at Wassa Dompoase in the Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region when seven armed robbers attacked a gold buyer's shop, escaping with two sacks of money and gold.

According to reports, the armed men stormed the Humble Gold Buying Enterprise around 1 p.m., where three shopkeepers were present.

Armed with guns and knives, they demanded the keys to the safe containing money and gold.

The other two shopkeepers sustained gunshot wounds and knife stabs during the struggle but are now in stable condition.

Despite the resistance, the robbers managed to obtain the keys and fled with gold and money in two sacks.

The police are currently on a manhunt to apprehend the suspects involved in the incident.

In June this year, the Tarkwa Circuit Court sentenced two soldiers and nine others to a total of 252 years in prison for robbing a gold-buying company in Wassa Akropong in the Western Region.

The convicted individuals included Emmanuel Tetteh, also known as 'Rocky Study,' a retired soldier working as a private security officer; Samuel Agbadoku, who is unemployed; Isaac Adjei, another private security officer; Frank Afavi, a fetish priest; Yaw Adzevi, a kente weaver; and Anthony Ayivie Kwame Senyo, alias ‘Shoto,’ a driver. Each of these six individuals received 17-year sentence.

Additionally, Pascal Korku Atatsitsey, alias 'Mezaya,' and Dodzi Awali, both fetish priests; Dickson Kumedzro, also known as 'Jaggar,' a farmer; and Ruben Kportufe, alias 'Offei,' a self-proclaimed businessman, were each sentenced to 25 years. Mohammed Buzu, alias ‘Meme,’ an ex-convict, was sentenced to 50 years.

All were charged with conspiracy and robbery but denied the charges related to the 2018 incident. They pleaded with the presiding judge, Mrs. Hathia Ama Manu, for leniency.

There have been concerns about rising crime rates in some areas, including robbery incidents.

However, the government and police have been implementing measures to combat this trend, such as increased patrols, community policing, and public awareness campaigns.

