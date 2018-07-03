Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Argentine Senate starts debating historic abortion bill

In Argentina Senate starts debating historic abortion bill

Argentina's Senate on Tuesday began debating a historic abortion bill passed by the lower house Chamber of Deputies last month.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Pro and anti-abortion activists are staging separate protests outside the Argentine Senate play

Pro and anti-abortion activists are staging separate protests outside the Argentine Senate

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Argentina's Senate on Tuesday began debating a historic abortion bill passed by the lower house Chamber of Deputies last month.

Pro and anti-abortion activists announced separate protests in front of Congress to coincide with the start of Senate discussions on an issue that has divided Argentine society.

Last month, the lower house Chamber of Deputies backed a bill decriminalizing abortion during the first 14 weeks of pregnancy, and beyond that in cases where the infant would not survive after birth, by 129 votes to 125.

Previously, abortion was only legal in cases of rape or when the life or health of the mother was at risk.

Although Argentina was the first country in Latin America to legalize same-sex marriage eight years ago despite strong Church opposition, abortion remained an even more sensitive issue in the staunchly Catholic homeland of Pope Francis.

A final debate on the matter will be held on August 8.

Argentina's 72 senators are largely opposed to the abortion bill, although around 10 have not yet expressed publically their stance.

Liberal President Mauricio Macri pushed the bill through parliament despite making it clear he is "in favor of life."

Anti-abortion protestors, backed by the Catholic Church, were due to hand over thousands of signatures to senators on Tuesday, asking them to reject the bill.

At the same time, pro-abortionists were due to take to the streets with banners and music to express their support.

Abortion remains mostly illegal in Latin America. Only in Uruguay and Cuba is it entirely legal, as well as in Mexico City, the capital of Mexico.

In most countries it is permitted only in cases of rape and where there is a threat to the life of the mother or if the fetus is disabled.

In El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua -- traditionally Catholic countries but where Protestantism and atheism are on the rise -- abortion remains completely banned.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In India At least 44 dead in bus crashbullet
2 In Uganda Military arrests former police chiefbullet
3 Andre Rieu Dutch violin maestro Rieu fights child labour finebullet

Related Articles

Mauricio Macri Argentina's president vetoes curbs on utility prices amid IMF talks
In Argentina Ex-spy chief faces arrest for allegedly shielding drug trafficker from arrest
In Brazil Billion-dollar Odebrecht scandal engulfs country
Politics Argentina is still searching for its missing submarine, but the outcome looks bleak
Kirchner Divisive Argentina ex-leader back in fray

World

South Sudan's conflict erupted in 2013, around two years after it won independence from Sudan
Salva Kiir War-torn South Sudan debates bill on extending president's term
Batista (center) was found guilty by a Rio de Janeiro court of paying a $16.5 million bribe to the ex-governor of Rio, Sergio Cabral, allegedly through the fictitious sale of a gold mine
Eike Batista Brazilian ex-billionaire sentenced to 30 years prison
Chief Justice Malgorzata Gersdorf is one of a handful of top judges who have defied changes by Poland's right-wing government forcing them into early retirement
Andrzej Duda Polish presidency says top Supreme Court justice to retire
Verdicts next week in German neo-Nazi murder trial
In German Verdicts next week in neo-Nazi murder trial