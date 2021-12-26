RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90

Authors:

Jude Egbas

Desmond Tutu was one of the driving forces behind the abolishment of apartheid.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu speaks during a memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at Westminster Abbey in London March 3, 2014.
Archbishop Desmond Tutu speaks during a memorial service for former South African President Nelson Mandela at Westminster Abbey in London March 3, 2014.

Nobel Peace prize laureate, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, has died at the age of 90.

Recommended articles

Desmond Tutu helped end the apartheid era in South Africa, and was a contemporary of anti-apartheid icon and former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela.

He is credited with coining the term 'Rainbow Nation,' which is still being used in South Africa to this day.

Awarded the Nobel prize in 1984 for his role in abolishing the apartheid system, Tutu was a prominent figure behind the movement to end a policy of racial segregation and discrimination enforced by the white minority government.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa says Tutu's death marked "another chapter of bereavement in our nation's farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans."

He also describes Tutu as "a man of extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid.

"He was also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice and violence under apartheid, and oppressed and downtrodden people around the world."

Tutu's death arrives just weeks after South Africa's last apartheid-era president, FW de Clerk, died at the age of 85.

Authors:

Jude Egbas Jude Egbas

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90

Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90

22 months after INEC deregistered 74 political parties, over 100 apply for registration

22 months after INEC deregistered 74 political parties, over 100 apply for registration

Buhari denies endorsing any APC faction

Buhari denies endorsing any APC faction

Lai Mohammed denies contracting COVID-19

Lai Mohammed denies contracting COVID-19

Christmas: Atiku urges Nigerians to unite and extend love to their neighbours

Christmas: Atiku urges Nigerians to unite and extend love to their neighbours

Christmas: Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to be their brother’s keeper

Christmas: Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians to be their brother’s keeper

Okowa preaches love, peaceful co-existence among Nigerians at Christmas

Okowa preaches love, peaceful co-existence among Nigerians at Christmas

APC governors celebrate Ganduje at 72, describe him as shining light

APC governors celebrate Ganduje at 72, describe him as shining light

Gov Zulum salutes troops celebrating Christmas on battlefields

Gov Zulum salutes troops celebrating Christmas on battlefields

Trending

Donald Trump booed by supporters over vaccine status

Donald Trump booed by supporters over vaccine status

The Netherlands to have a locked-down Christmas

Netherlands