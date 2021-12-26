Archbishop Desmond Tutu dies at 90

Desmond Tutu helped end the apartheid era in South Africa, and was a contemporary of anti-apartheid icon and former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela.

He is credited with coining the term 'Rainbow Nation,' which is still being used in South Africa to this day.

Awarded the Nobel prize in 1984 for his role in abolishing the apartheid system, Tutu was a prominent figure behind the movement to end a policy of racial segregation and discrimination enforced by the white minority government.

President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa says Tutu's death marked "another chapter of bereavement in our nation's farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans."

He also describes Tutu as "a man of extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid.

"He was also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice and violence under apartheid, and oppressed and downtrodden people around the world."