Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Apple chief pushes for US privacy law to stop 'weaponizing' data

Apple chief pushes for US privacy law to stop 'weaponizing' data

"We at Apple are in full support of a comprehensive federal privacy law in the United States," Cook told a conference in Brussels.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Apple's boss praised EU data privacy laws play Apple chief pushes for US privacy law to stop 'weaponizing' data (AFP)

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Wednesday said the United States needed a federal privacy law because personal information was being "weaponized" against internet users.

"We at Apple are in full support of a comprehensive federal privacy law in the United States," Cook told a conference in Brussels.

Gossip, he said, had become a lucrative trade for the Internet giants.

"Today that trade has exploded into a data industrial complex. Our own information, from the everyday to the deeply personal, is being weaponized against us with military efficiency," Cook said.

"We shouldn't sugarcoat the consequences. This is surveillance," Cook said. "And these stockpiles of personal data serve only to enrich the companies that collect them."

Unlike internet giants Facebook and Google, Apple's business model does not rely on the collection and commercial use of its users' personal data.

The company mostly sells hardware, but also increasingly streaming, payment and storage services.

Cook said a US privacy law should allow for personal data to be minimized and force companies to de-identify customer data or not collect this information in the first place.

Users should also have the right to know what data are being collected and what for, and get to decide what collection is legitimate, and which is not.

"Anything less is a sham," Cook said.

He applauded European Union work on the protection of privacy, especially its General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

"We should celebrate the transformative work of the European institutions tasked with the successful implementation of the GDPR," he said.

"It is time for the rest of the world -- including my home country -- to follow your lead," Cook said.

The European Commission welcomed Cook's remarks, saying they indicated that the EU was on the right track in terms of data protection.

"If companies like Apple commit to taking data protection issues seriously and discovered this is something that also the consumer wants, then I think that this confirms once more that Europe got it right with the GDPR," Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told reporters.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 'Dinosaur country': fossil hunters' South African paradisebullet
2 Khashoggi fallout: Saudi conference no-showsbullet
3 Meghan joins Prince Harry to meet royal fans after restbullet

Related Articles

Macron's EU Vision How has it fared 12 months on?
Trade War China vows to hit back as Trump targets $200bn in goods
Apple Tech giant unveils new smartwatch, nears 2 bn devices
Apple Company expected to unveil new iPhones at September 12 event
Media Reform Brussels gripped by lobbying war over copyright law
Tech Apple is building a special portal for law enforcement officials to get user data — here's Apple's letter describing the plan (AAPL)
Jack Ma Alibaba co-founder announces plans to retire at 54
iPhone XS Apple unveils new premium device, health features for watch
Germany urges global minimum tax for digital giants
US tech giants split over corporate tax to help homeless

World

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani says Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's "heinous murder" would have been unthinkable "without US backing" as he chairs a cabinet meeting in Tehran on October 24, 2018
Iran's Rouhani: Khashoggi murder unthinkable 'without US backing'
Nigeria ranks 180th out of 190 countries for women's representation in politics, according to a 2017 UN report
Women urge Nigeria to revamp 'prehistoric' politics
Somali tech entrepreneurs aim to send a message of hope and progress at a summit in battle-scarred Mogadishu, seen here after a bomb attack in July
Somalia summit talks tech and apps, not guns and bombs
NATO is not looking for a new arms race or a new Cold War, said the alliance's secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg
NATO does not want new nuclear arms race: alliance chief
X
Advertisement