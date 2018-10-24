Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Angst grips Brazil as election ramps up

Angst grips Brazil as election ramps up

Elections everywhere can provoke moments of anxiety. But in Brazil, where violence, insults and fear of the future have made Sunday's presidential vote a source of mind-bending polarization, psychiatrists' couches are getting heavy use.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A supporter of Workers' Party presidential candidate Fernando Haddad reacts to right-wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro's big first round win in Brazil's presidential elections on October 7, 2018 play

A supporter of Workers' Party presidential candidate Fernando Haddad reacts to right-wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro's big first round win in Brazil's presidential elections on October 7, 2018

(AFP/File)

Elections everywhere can provoke moments of anxiety. But in Brazil, where violence, insults and fear of the future have made Sunday's presidential vote a source of mind-bending polarization, psychiatrists' couches are getting heavy use.

Brazilians, or at least those who can afford it, were already keen believers in psychoanalysis. But shrinks have reported a rise in mental unease caused by the electoral climate.

Admar Horn, a Rio psychoanalyst and member of the Brazilian Society of Psychoanalysis, said 80 percent of his patients expressed problems linked to the election. "That's huge," he said.

"My patients have an anxiety that is rising because they are faced with the unknown," Horn said, evoking the "dangerous ambience" and, for some, "a terrible fear that an extreme-right regime will return."

The country's polarization -- between far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro, nostalgic for Brazil's 1964-1985 military dictatorship, and his leftwing rival Fernando Haddad -- has cut through social bonds.

"There are longterm friendships that are coming apart, big conflicts appearing in families, in workplaces," Horn said.

Clinical psychologist Antonio Alberto Rito said his appointment book was full of "all these new patients coming with anxieties and a lot of fear."

"In 20 years in my clinic, this is the first time I've seen this," he said, blaming a climate in which both Bolsonaro and Haddad voters express a "negation of the other, a very strong hate."

"One patient even told me that if I vote for Bolsonaro she'll never come back!" he said.

Symptoms include mood swings, insomnia, nightmares and bulimia, the psychologist said.

Horn said he was seeing allergy and digestive problems, and a resurgence of "panic attacks that had been previously treated."

Group therapy

Brazilians are immersed in news about the country's upcoming presidential elections, but many are turning to psychoanalysis to calm their fears play

Brazilians are immersed in news about the country's upcoming presidential elections, but many are turning to psychoanalysis to calm their fears

(AFP/File)

Fernando Rocha, another Rio psychoanalyst, said his patients have developed phobias -- particularly members of the LGBT community who feel singled out by Bolsonaro's past anti-gay remarks.

"These people had found their place" in society, but now "they have started to be afraid to go out into the street, to be assaulted."

"Almost all my patients are worried about what's going to happen to them. They are nervous and sometimes even depressed," Rocha said.

In Sao Paulo, free group therapy sessions have been held for residents who need to overcome "electoral anxiety," the newspaper O Globo reported.

Participants say the heightened emotions make it difficult, even impossible, to discuss the elections rationally within families, in their workplaces, or with their friends.

And yet talk of elections is everywhere in Brazil.

A supporter of Bolsonaro, whose campaign has also aroused unease play

A supporter of Bolsonaro, whose campaign has also aroused unease

(AFP/File)

It is so consuming that university students report finding it difficult to study.

"I read everything I can on Bolsonaro. I'm no longer able to read a book," one told O Globo.

A flood of political messages -- and disinformation -- on cellphones is causing students facing exams to disconnect so they can concentrate.

Andre de Souza, a lawyer in Rio, told AFP he received around 500 messages a day on his iPhone, all for or against one of the two candidates.

'In Bolsonaro's head'

Haddad participates in a campaign rally in Sao Paulo on October 22, 2018 play

Haddad participates in a campaign rally in Sao Paulo on October 22, 2018

(AFP/File)

Epoca news magazine asked psychoanalysts to "get in Bolsonaro's head" -- and some have tackled the assignment with gusto, brushing aside the usual professional reluctance to engage in armchair analysis.

Some described the 63-year-old former paratrooper as having an "authoritarian personality" with evident "cruelty" tending toward "paranoia" and narcissism.

One psychoanalyst judged him to be "megalomaniac" with a "messianic dimension."

With his law-and-order rhetoric, Bolsonaro wants to be a sort of father figure to Brazilians, one who engendered fear and who demanded submission in exchange for protection, the analyst said.

For Rocha, the Rio psychoanalyst, Bolsonaro's rise corresponded to the Freudian theory of crowd behavior, in which people's super-ego is replaced by an idealized leader.

That phenomenon, he said, is "utterly primitive, like himself."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 'Dinosaur country': fossil hunters' South African paradisebullet
2 Foreign parents fight in vain for custody in Japanbullet
3 Plastics have entered human food chain, study showsbullet

Related Articles

Neymar inks Spiderman and Batman as his latest tattoos
Social media in the spotlight in Brazil presidential race
Gays, blacks still voting for Brazil's Bolsonaro despite rhetoric
Lifestyle 11 McDonald's fast-food items everyone should try from around the world
Super Eagles captain Mikel promises to donate money to Nigeria Amputee Football Team
Brazil's Amazon at risk if Bolsonaro wins presidency: ecologists
Facebook closes 'spam' pages, accounts helping Brazil presidential candidate
Buhari's visa-on-arrival policy boosting tourism, says Lai
Lifestyle What a cheesy sandwich looks like in 15 places around the world

World

Bangladeshi cricketer Imrul Kayes missed out on his second century in the series when he was dismissed for 90
Bangladesh seal series over Zimbabwe with big win
Iranian-Canadian environmentalist Kavous Seyed Emami, who allegedly committed suicide in prison, appears at an unidentified location in a photo released by his family on February 11, 2018
4 Iran environmentalists could face death penalty
President Vladimir Putin says Russia will respond "in kind" if the United States places new missiles on European soil
Putin warns of a new 'arms race'
A Pakistani resident watches the speech of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who announced plans to seek a bailout from the International Monetary Fund
Pakistan to seek IMF bailout despite Saudi Assistance: PM
X
Advertisement