Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Anger in Morocco over jailing of protesters

In Morocco Anger over jailing of protesters

The jailing of demonstrators for up to 20 years over unrest in 2016 sparked anger in Morocco on Wednesday, with some warning it could threaten further instability.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
In this file photo taken on May 30, 2017, demonstrators hold pictures of Nasser Zefzafi in the northern city of al-Hoceima play

In this file photo taken on May 30, 2017, demonstrators hold pictures of Nasser Zefzafi in the northern city of al-Hoceima

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The jailing of demonstrators for up to 20 years over unrest in 2016 sparked anger in Morocco on Wednesday, with some warning it could threaten further instability.

At the end of a nine-month trial the figurehead of the Al-Hirak al-Shaabi or "Popular Movement", Nasser Zefzafi, was sentenced to 20 years along with three others for "plotting to undermine the security of the state".

A further 49 people were sentenced late Tuesday to jail terms of one to five years, along with fines, at the Casablanca Court of Appeal.

Social unrest in the northern Rif region began in October 2016 after the death of a fisherman and spiralled into a wave of protests as people demanded jobs and development.

Supporters left the court on Tuesday shouting slogans such as "Long live the Rif", a region where the marginalised Berber ethnic group is the majority.

Followed the sentencing rallies were held overnight in the port city of Al-Hoceima -- the epicentre of the protest movement -- and nearby Imzouren, according to local media.

The Moroccan Association of Human Rights (AMDH) described the judgement as a "mockery of justice", while numerous Moroccan media stressed the severity of the sentences.

Nabila Mounib, leader of the opposition Unified Socialist Party, decried the "disastrous decision by the state (which) threatens the stability and cohesion of the country."

Similar criticism filled social media, as thousands of users replaced their profile photos with a black image and wrote of the "shame" they felt in the face of such "injustice".

Sentences against paedophiles were more lenient than those meted out to the protesters, some commented.

Some internet users warned of a return to a period of widespread rights abuses under king Hassan II who reigned from the 1960s to the 1990s.

The recent unrest in the Rif region began when fisherman Mouhcine Fikri was crushed to death in a rubbish truck, while he was apparently trying to retrieve swordfish seized by authorities as it was caught out of season.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In Zimbabwe Two dead from presidential rally blastbullet
2 In Mali 32 Fula civilians killed in attack: local groupbullet
3 In Nicaragua Rights groups sound alarm over rising death tollbullet

Related Articles

Football Senegal 'magicians' hope to do Africa proud at World Cup
Football Messi's Argentina revival - false dawn or renewed promise?
Football Winning trumps style for Portugal at World Cup, says Cedric
Africa The 8 most beautiful cities on the continent
Russia 2018 Broadcasters are World Cup losers owing to piracy trend in Africa
Human Rights Moroccan fruit pickers say they were exploited, harassed in Spain
Infinix Phone brand unveils “beyond intelligent” device Note 5 powered by Android One
Nigeria vs Argentina Psychic cat says Super Eagles will beat Argentina
Football VAR stirs World Cup drama and endless debate

World

German Chancellor Angela Merkel needs to get an EU deal on immigration at a leaders summit this week to fend off opponents at home and abroad
Angela Merkel As migration row flares, German chancellor's enemies smell blood
Indian police are urging people not to believe false rumours on WhatsApp after five fresh incidents of crazed mobs attacking people left one woman dead and a dozen hurt
In India Child kidnap rumours spark 5 more mob attacks
A van that crashed through the front door of a building that houses Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf
In Amsterdam Drug gangs may be behind Dutch newspaper attacks: police
A woman lays flowers at the Ghetto Heroes Monument in Warsaw in April amid controversy over a law, amended Wednesday, which imposed jail terms on anyone saying the Polish state was responsible for the Nazi Holocaust
Poland Country amends controversial Holocaust law