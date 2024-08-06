ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Pole vaulter whose manhood knocked him out of Olympics offered $250,000 porn deal

Emmanuel Ayamga

Anthony Ammirati, the French Pole vaulter whose manhood knocked him out of the 2024 Olympic Games, has reportedly been offered a lucrative deal by a porn site.

Pole vaulter whose manhood knocked him out of Olympics offered $250,000 porn deal
Pole vaulter whose manhood knocked him out of Olympics offered $250,000 porn deal

According to a report by TMZ, popular XXX site CamSoda has offered Ammirati a whopping $250k to show off his manhood on camera.

Recommended articles

Ammirati was in a buoyant mood on Saturday when he competed in front of his home fans as he attempted to clear 5.70m.

With a chance to advance to the final, the 21-year-old successfully went over the bar but as he was preparing to let go of his pole, his manhood struck the bar, causing it to fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

This meant he couldn’t qualify for the medal zone of the Olympics and eventually finished 12th in Group A.

The French athlete has since gone viral on social media following his agonising failure, with some netizens making jokes about his situation.

TMZ reports that the porn site CamSoda has registered interest in offering Ammirati a deal worth $250,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If it was up to me, I’d award you for what everyone else saw, your talent below the belt,” CamSoda VP Daryn Parker is quoted as saying.

"As a lover of crotch-centric activities, I'd love to offer you up to $250,000 in exchange for a 60-minute webcam show, in which you show off your goods, minus the crossbar, of course."

Meanwhile, Ammirati has expressed his disappointment in not qualifying for the final of the Olympics in Paris.

"I’m a bit gutted because I didn't miss anything on the third attempt at 5.70m. What I did miss was a bit of jumping in training to fine-tune the settings. Just a technical session,” he said afterwards.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police arrest 76 suspects with 25 Russian flags in Kano

Police arrest 76 suspects with 25 Russian flags in Kano

10 in police net for displaying Russian flags in Gombe

10 in police net for displaying Russian flags in Gombe

Nigerian who wrote WASSCE 17 times bags award in US

Nigerian who wrote WASSCE 17 times bags award in US

Pole vaulter whose manhood knocked him out of Olympics offered $250,000 porn deal

Pole vaulter whose manhood knocked him out of Olympics offered $250,000 porn deal

Olympian kicked out for distracting athletes with skimpy clothing after elimination

Olympian kicked out for distracting athletes with skimpy clothing after elimination

Customs to begin implementation of food import duty waiver soon

Customs to begin implementation of food import duty waiver soon

Armed robbers attack gold buyer's shop, escape with money and gold (video)

Armed robbers attack gold buyer's shop, escape with money and gold (video)

Abuja protesters abandon organisers on day 6 of nationwide protest

Abuja protesters abandon organisers on day 6 of nationwide protest

Niger Delta Young Leaders Forum pulls out of protest amid hijacking concerns

Niger Delta Young Leaders Forum pulls out of protest amid hijacking concerns

Pulse Sports

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

‘I'm going to cross the line before anybody else’ - Ofili boasts after qualifying for 200m semifinal

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

'I'll remember that in Paris' - Noah Lyles delivers on his promise to Oblique Seville with astonishing Olympic 100m gold

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

D'Tigress to face USA: Nigeria gets monster Paris 2024 Olympic quarter-final match-up

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Paris 2024: Sha'Carri Richardson handed a huge boost as Shericka Jackson vacates 100m spot

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Join the protest now - Angry Nigerians blast Super Falcons after a disappointing display at the Olympics

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

Riccardo Calafiori: Super Eagles icon Kanu Nwankwo amongst 5 greatest Arsenal's Serie A signings

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

There has been a global unrest in countries like Lebanon, Venezuela, Nigeria, UK and others. [Getty Images]

Global unrest - Nigeria, Kenya, UK and other countries facing protests in 2024

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. [Getty Images]

Military seizes control in Bangladesh as PM Hasina flees

A photo of a couple exchanging wedding rings.

Drama as pastor’s wife storms wedding with 5 children to prevent him from marrying lover

Missing man found inside crocodile [Peoples Gazette]

Remains of missing 40-year-old man found inside crocodile in Australia