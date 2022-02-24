All U.S. diplomats leave Ukraine, no plans to return anytime soon – Report

But after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a military operation to protect Donbas, the American diplomats did not return to Ukraine.

There were no plans for them to go back anytime soon, the official said.

Sputnik had reached out to the State Department for confirmation but did not receive a response immediately.

On Thursday morning, Russia launched a military operation after the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance in countering the aggression of the Ukrainian government forces.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation was targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine, and the civilian population was not in danger.