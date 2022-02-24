RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

All U.S. diplomats leave Ukraine, no plans to return anytime soon – Report

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

All American diplomats have left Ukraine, with no plans to return anytime soon, CNN reported on Thursday, citing a U.S. official familiar with the matter.

us dipolmats (Al Jazeera)
us dipolmats (Al Jazeera)

After being relocated from Kiev, U.S. diplomats had been working in L’viv over the past few days, while spending nights in Poland.

Recommended articles

But after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the start of a military operation to protect Donbas, the American diplomats did not return to Ukraine.

There were no plans for them to go back anytime soon, the official said.

Sputnik had reached out to the State Department for confirmation but did not receive a response immediately.

On Thursday morning, Russia launched a military operation after the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance in countering the aggression of the Ukrainian government forces.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the operation was targeting the military infrastructure of Ukraine, and the civilian population was not in danger.

Moscow says it had no plans to occupy Ukraine.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

All U.S. diplomats leave Ukraine, no plans to return anytime soon – Report

All U.S. diplomats leave Ukraine, no plans to return anytime soon – Report

Osinbajo arrives Maiduguri on official visit

Osinbajo arrives Maiduguri on official visit

Russian Invasion: Your safety is in your hands, Nigeria tells citizens in Ukraine

Russian Invasion: Your safety is in your hands, Nigeria tells citizens in Ukraine

Zinoleeksy and Mohbad arrest: Can the NDLEA arrest without a search warrant? [Pulse Explainer]

Zinoleeksy and Mohbad arrest: Can the NDLEA arrest without a search warrant? [Pulse Explainer]

N*de Photos: Court strikes out suit against ex-Imo governor

N*de Photos: Court strikes out suit against ex-Imo governor

Abba Kyari is diabetic — and 5 politicians whose ‘ailment’ was announced amid prosecution

Abba Kyari is diabetic — and 5 politicians whose ‘ailment’ was announced amid prosecution

World War III trends as Russia's attack on Ukraine sparks fear on Twitter

World War III trends as Russia's attack on Ukraine sparks fear on Twitter

Separatists claim to have seized 2 small towns in eastern Ukraine

Separatists claim to have seized 2 small towns in eastern Ukraine

Court dismisses NDLEA’s objection to take Abba Kyari’s bail plea

Court dismisses NDLEA’s objection to take Abba Kyari’s bail plea

Trending

Explosions in Kyiv as Russian forces attack Ukraine

Explosions in Kyiv as Russian forces attack Ukraine.

Queen Elizabeth tests positive for COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth II.