RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Al-Jazeera accuses Israeli forces of ‘murder’ of reporter

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Qatari TV channel Al-Jazeera on Wednesday accused the Israeli military of murder following the death of its reporter in the northern West Bank.

Al-Jazeera accuses Israeli forces of ‘murder’ of reporter (TheGuardian)
Al-Jazeera accuses Israeli forces of ‘murder’ of reporter (TheGuardian)

“In a blatant murder, violating international laws and norms, the Israeli occupation forces assassinated in cold blood Al Jazeera’s correspondent in Palestine, Shireen Abu Akleh,” the channel said in a statement.

Recommended articles

She was conducting her journalistic duty, “clearly wearing a press jacket that identifies her a journalist.

“Al Jazeera Media Network condemns this heinous crime, which intends to only prevent the media from conducting their duty,” the channel said.

Israel’s Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, wrote on Twitter that “We have offered the Palestinians a joint pathological investigation into the sad death of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023: Adamu Garba fails to raise N100m, gives up on presidential dream

2023: Adamu Garba fails to raise N100m, gives up on presidential dream

N100m: What APC plans to do with the presidential form profits

N100m: What APC plans to do with the presidential form profits

Al-Jazeera accuses Israeli forces of ‘murder’ of reporter

Al-Jazeera accuses Israeli forces of ‘murder’ of reporter

Lagos State governorship race: Sanwo-Olu submits re-election forms, confident of victory

Lagos State governorship race: Sanwo-Olu submits re-election forms, confident of victory

PDP urges EFCC, AGF to monitor movement of funds in MDAs

PDP urges EFCC, AGF to monitor movement of funds in MDAs

ASUU strike: NANS begins mass protest

ASUU strike: NANS begins mass protest

Nigerians no longer need to travel abroad for medical care - Lai Mohammed

Nigerians no longer need to travel abroad for medical care - Lai Mohammed

El-rufai calls for sustained operations into terrorists enclave

El-rufai calls for sustained operations into terrorists enclave

2023: US urges media to give voice to all Nigerians

2023: US urges media to give voice to all Nigerians

Trending

Al-Jazeera accuses Israeli forces of ‘murder’ of reporter

Al-Jazeera accuses Israeli forces of ‘murder’ of reporter (TheGuardian)