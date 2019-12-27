An airplane with 95 passengers and five crew members on-board has just crashed shortly after takeoff near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on the morning of Friday, December 27, 2019.

CNN reports that at least seven people have been confirmed dead so far. The death toll may rise as rescue and emergency workers are still sifting through the wreckage.

The plane "lost altitude after takeoff and broke through a concrete fence," before colliding with a two-story building at approximately 7:22 a.m., local time, according to Almaty aviation authorities.

The domestic flight, operated by Bek Air, a Kazakhstan-based airline, was scheduled to fly from Almaty to the capital Nur-Sultan.

Authorities told CNN that emergency responders are now working to evacuate passengers and crew members from the wreckage.

There were no reports of a fire following the crash.

The cause and circumstances of the crash is under investigation, airport authorities also announced.