A Boeing-737 plane with 133 passengers has crashed into the mountains in Guangxi in southern China.
Aircraft with 133 passengers crashes in China
The plane was reportedly flying from Kunming to Guanghzou.
The crash involving the China Eastern 737 happened near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county.
According to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, the crash occurred on Monday afternoon (China time).
