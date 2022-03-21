RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Aircraft with 133 passengers crashes in China

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

The plane was reportedly flying from Kunming to Guanghzou.

The plane was reportedly flying from Kunming to Guanghzou. (CBS)
The plane was reportedly flying from Kunming to Guanghzou. (CBS)

A Boeing-737 plane with 133 passengers has crashed into the mountains in Guangxi in southern China.

Recommended articles

The crash involving the China Eastern 737 happened near the city of Wuzhou in Teng county.

The plane was reportedly flying from Kunming to Guanghzou.

According to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, the crash occurred on Monday afternoon (China time).

Authors:

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Aircraft with 133 passengers crashes in China

Aircraft with 133 passengers crashes in China

PDP governors describe Ugwuanyi as instrument of stabilisation

PDP governors describe Ugwuanyi as instrument of stabilisation

Sen. Balogun reiterates support for gender bill

Sen. Balogun reiterates support for gender bill

France freezes €850m of Russian assets

France freezes €850m of Russian assets

Oil theft: Navy arrests 13 Nigerians, impounds vessel

Oil theft: Navy arrests 13 Nigerians, impounds vessel

Police set to enforce Soludo’s ban on illegal revenue collection in Anambra

Police set to enforce Soludo’s ban on illegal revenue collection in Anambra

How I intend to position Nigerians for NFTs and the Metaverse- Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi

How I intend to position Nigerians for NFTs and the Metaverse- Khadijah Okunnu-Lamidi

Northern group backs Emefiele’s presidency bid, canvasses for Southern support

Northern group backs Emefiele’s presidency bid, canvasses for Southern support

Okowa congratulates Festus Ahon on NUJ appointment

Okowa congratulates Festus Ahon on NUJ appointment

Trending

Parents return from holiday to find son has gone to fight in Ukraine

Parents return from holiday to find son has gone to fight in Ukraine.

3 die after strong earthquake hits Japan

Earthwake Japan (DailySabah)

Zelensky urges Germany to provide more support

Zelensky (CNN)

The Ukraine migration crisis exposes the racism in refugee treatment

The Ukraine migration crisis exposes the racism in refugee treatment