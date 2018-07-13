Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Air strike kills 28 civilians in IS-held part of Syria

In Syria Air strike kills 28 civilians in IS-held eastern province

The raid late Thursday hit a "gathering of civilians" at an ice factory near the village of Al-Soussa near the Iraqi border.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A vehicle drives past a billboard bearing the logo of the Islamic State group in Syria's Deir Ezzor province on September 24, 2017 play

A vehicle drives past a billboard bearing the logo of the Islamic State group in Syria's Deir Ezzor province on September 24, 2017

(AFP/File)

An air strike has killed 28 civilians in one of the last holdouts of the Islamic State group in Syria's eastern province of Deir Ezzor, a monitor said on Friday.

The raid late Thursday hit a "gathering of civilians" at an ice factory near the village of Al-Soussa near the Iraqi border, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

It was not immediately clear if the strike was carried out by an Iraqi plane or by one of the US-led coalition fighting IS, the monitor said.

Iraqi warplanes have recently carried out strikes against IS in eastern Syria, while coalition aircraft have been supporting Kurdish-led fighters battling the jihadists.

State news agency SANA reported the strike late Thursday, saying more than 30 civilians were killed and accusing the US-led coalition of carrying it out.

The coalition was not immediately available for comment.

IS fighters swept across Syria and Iraq in 2014, declaring a cross-border "caliphate" in areas they controlled.

They have since lost most of that territory to various offensives, but still retain pockets of land in Syria including in the country's vast Badiya desert and in Deir Ezzor.

IS fighters have faced two separate offensives in Deir Ezzor on either side of the Euphrates River that cuts through the province.

Russia-backed regime forces have pushed back the jihadists on the western side of the Euphrates, while the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces alliance has battled them to its east.

Al-Soussa lies to the east of the Euphrates River, in a pocket of territory still held by the jihadists.

IS fighters have been expelled from most urban centres in Syria, but analysts say they have retained their ability to pounce from the desert.

Last month, an IS incursion into the town of Albu Kamal on the west of the Euphrates left dozens of pro-regime fighters dead.

Attacks spiked after the jihadists were evacuated from their last bastion outside Damascus in May, many heading to the Badiya desert, the Observatory said.

IS also has a presence in the northwestern province of Idlib, as well as in the southwestern province of Daraa where it has been battling opposition fighters in recent days.

The government and rebels last week announced a ceasefire agreement as the regime moves to retake control of the whole of the province, but IS is excluded from that deal.

The jihadists hold a corner of territory in Daraa on the border with Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Overnight Wednesday-Thursday, they seized the nearby village of Heet from rebels who had agreed to hand over their heavy weapons to the regime after deadly clashes.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Airbnb From cash-strapped roommates to airline billionairesbullet
2 Venezuela OPEC data show country's oil output in free fallbullet
3 Bashar al-Assad Syrian President's son takes part in maths...bullet

Related Articles

In Syria Deadly strikes hit rebel south as aid groups urge restraint
In Syria Iraq says it killed 45 IS jihadists in strike
Faisal Mekdad Syria says withdrawal of Iran, Hezbollah 'not on agenda'
In Syria Air strikes on southern country kill 22 civilians: monitor
Russia First air strikes hit south Syria as assault looms
Nikki Haley US urges Russia to shore up south Syria truce
Football Islamic State threat hangs over Russia World Cup
In Syria Suspected Russian strikes kill 38 civilians in northwest
Bashar al-Assad Deal or no deal, regime set to return to south Syria
World In Eastern Europe, militaries gird against Russian might and manipulation

World

Richard Stanton, one of a pair of British caving experts who located the 'Wild Boars' team, rejected suggestions the divers were heroes
Tham Luang cave Diver describes 'massive relief' finding trapped Thai boys
British Prime Minister Theresa May visited US President Donald Trump at the White House in January
Opinion Under Trump, US-UK 'special relationship' looks tarnished
Donald Trump told The Sun Theresa May's plan for post-Brexit ties with the EU would "probably kill" the prospects for a trade deal with the US
Trump US President torpedoes May's Brexit strategy on UK visit
A Nicaraguan demonstrator fires a home-made mortar in Managua as part of nationwide marches against the government of President Daniel Ortega
Nicaragua Five dead in latest Nicaraguan protest violence