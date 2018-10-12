Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

Air India jet hits wall on takeoff

Air India jet hits wall on takeoff

Officials at the airport in Tamil Nadu state "observed that aircraft might have come in contact with the airport perimeter wall," said an Air India statement.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
India's aviation sector is expected to become the world's third-largest by 2025 play

India's aviation sector is expected to become the world's third-largest by 2025

(AFP/File)

Air India on Friday grounded two pilots after one of its jets carrying 136 people hit an airport perimeter wall on takeoff and then flew for almost four hours with a damaged body, officials said.

The Boeing 737 suffered the damage as it left Trichy in southern India bound for Dubai.

Officials at the airport in Tamil Nadu state "observed that aircraft might have come in contact with the airport perimeter wall," said an Air India statement.

"The matter was conveyed to the pilot in command. The pilot in command reported that the aircraft systems were operating normally. It was decided to divert the aircraft to Mumbai as a precautionary measure."

The jet landed in Mumbai four hours later and pictures of the damaged aircraft went viral on social media soon after it landed safely. The 130 passengers were moved to a new flight to Dubai.

Air India said the two pilots were "derostered pending investigation" and the incident had been reported to India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation for an investigation. "The airline is fully cooperating with the investigation," it added.

Civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu on Friday said the government had recently ordered an independent "airline safety" review of Air India.

Air traffic in India is booming but Prabhu said on Twitter that "safety of the passengers is of paramount importance for us."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia No more taxi service to Space Station after Soyuz fiascobullet
2 In Israel Maiden moon launch delayed to 2019bullet
3 Carlo Alberto Capella Vatican court jails Italian priest for child pornbullet

Related Articles

Abdulla Yameen Maldives strongman challenges election defeat
Rising Sun South Korea begins naval event without Japan after flag row
Climate Change 'Carbon sink' Bhutan counts cost of plans for green future
Mithi Pakistan's city, an oasis of Muslim-Hindu tolerance
#MeToo Movement Campaign gathers steam in India, at last
Narendra Modi State polls pose India's PM regional test before reelection bid
Myanmar Government 'unwilling' to probe Rohingya abuse, UN must act: rights envoy
Politics The top 10 countries that bought Russia's most powerful weapons in 2017
Formula One Lewis Hamilton wins Japanese Grand Prix
Putin Hugs as President clinches India defence deal

World

Several Schengen zone members including Germany have reintroduced border checks after the 2015 start of the EU's biggest migration crisis since World War II
Germany extends Austria border controls over migrants
Jeff Koons donated the "Bouquet of Tulips" after the jihadist attacks in Paris that claimed 130 lives in 2015
Paris finds spot for controversial Jeff Koons tribute
Singapore Airlines Flight SQ22 arrived in Newark after a flight of 17 hours and 52 minutes
Jetliner lands in US after world's longest flight
China sends billions of dollars worth of goods to the US by sea every year
China-US surplus hits record, adding fuel to trade war
X
Advertisement