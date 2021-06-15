RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Africa's COVID-19 cases exceed 5 million, says WHO

WHO says 4,475,763 people have recovered in Africa with 234,662 deaths.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says confirmed cases of COVID-19 from 55 African countries, as at June 14, have reached over five million, while 28.2 million vaccines have been administered across the continent.

The world head body said that South Africa has the most reported cases of 1,747,082, while 57,765 people died.

According to WHO, other most affected countries are Morocco (523,890); Tunisia (368,908); Ethiopia (274,187); Egypt (273,182); Libya (189,059), and Kenya (175,337).

"The numbers are compiled by the Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map).

"It uses statistics from the World Health Organisation and other international institutions, as well as national and regional public health departments," it said.

