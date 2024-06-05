Africans express bitter annoyance with their leaders on Twitter

The international scene has seen several summits whereby African leaders are invited to other countries to deliberate on the problems facing the continent.

Even though the goals of these gatherings are frequently development and collaboration, there are some negative perceptions and ramifications to the practice of hosting African summits outside of the continent.

Right off the bat, the act of summoning African presidents to foreign countries could generate concerns about the legitimacy and competency of African leadership. It quietly sends the message that African leaders always require external assistance and validation to govern effectively.

This impression can undermine their power and prestige, both locally and internationally, and might be interpreted as a disregard for their sovereignty.

Additionally, Africa is home to several continental and regional organizations, such as the African Union (AU), whose mission is to confront the continent's problems alongside African leaders. Attendance to overseas summits by said African leaders undermines the strength of these institutions.

However, the most damaging aspect of this issue is the fact that the men and women elected to lead the continent via the optics look to be on the short end of global power dynamics, leaving room for Africans to question the leverage Africa truly has on the global stage.

This was the case on X formerly Twitter recently, as Africans took to the platform to air their grievances over the attendance of over 40 African leaders at the Korea-Africa Summit.

Here are some more of the reactions caught on X.

There was however some more positive responses.