RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

African Union urges Putin to ceasefire in Ukraine

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Senegalese President and current Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Macky Sall, on Wednesday held a phone conversation with Russian President, Vladimir Putin, on securing a lasting ceasefire in Ukraine.

AU (GhanaWeb)
AU (GhanaWeb)

Sall later said in a tweet that as president of the AU, he is delighted about his talk with Putin to press for a lasting ceasefire.

Recommended articles

He also welcomed the listening and willingness of his Russian counterpart to maintain dialogue for a negotiated solution to the conflict.

The Senegalese president had expressed last week in the Council of Ministers his grave concern about the situation in Ukraine while reaffirming Senegal’s adherence to the principles of non-alignment and peaceful settlement of disputes.

In a statement issued on Feb. 24, Sall and AU Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, urged Russia and Ukraine to establish an immediate ceasefire and open political negotiations under the aegis of the UN.

From his part, Putin briefed Sall on Russia’s military operation in Ukraine at the latter’s request, emphasising the humanitarian situation, the Kremlin said in a statement.

According to the statement, Putin stressed that “Russian military personnel took every possible measure to safely evacuate foreign citizens.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

African Union urges Putin to ceasefire in Ukraine

African Union urges Putin to ceasefire in Ukraine

NSCDC arrests 2 for alleged adulterated diesel in Ondo

NSCDC arrests 2 for alleged adulterated diesel in Ondo

Plateau Govt to remove 413 workers from payroll

Plateau Govt to remove 413 workers from payroll

2023: Varsity Chancellor joins Abia governorship race

2023: Varsity Chancellor joins Abia governorship race

Strike: ASUU payment platform, UTAS, failed integrity test, FG insists

Strike: ASUU payment platform, UTAS, failed integrity test, FG insists

It is high time POS operations in Nigeria had massive change (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

It is high time POS operations in Nigeria had massive change (Pulse Contributor's Opinion)

El-Rufai says 19 APC governors endorsed Buni’s removal as caretaker chairman

El-Rufai says 19 APC governors endorsed Buni’s removal as caretaker chairman

Trader demands N10m compensation for alleged arbitrary arrest, torture

Trader demands N10m compensation for alleged arbitrary arrest, torture

Reps urge military, police to deploy more personnel in Edo

Reps urge military, police to deploy more personnel in Edo

Trending

Former Ukrainian president Yanukovych urges Zelensky to give up

Russia-Ukraine (RepublicWorld)

4 reasons 17 African countries abstained from UN vote to condemn Russia invasion of Ukraine

4 reasons 17 African countries abstained from UN vote to condemn Russia invasion of Ukraine

China blocks access to PL matches as clubs stand with Ukraine

China blocks access to PL matches as clubs stand with Ukraine. [Daily Advent]

30 killed in suicide bombing at Pakistani mosque

Pakistan blast (NBC)