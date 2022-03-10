African Union urges Putin to ceasefire in Ukraine

He also welcomed the listening and willingness of his Russian counterpart to maintain dialogue for a negotiated solution to the conflict.

The Senegalese president had expressed last week in the Council of Ministers his grave concern about the situation in Ukraine while reaffirming Senegal’s adherence to the principles of non-alignment and peaceful settlement of disputes.

In a statement issued on Feb. 24, Sall and AU Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, urged Russia and Ukraine to establish an immediate ceasefire and open political negotiations under the aegis of the UN.

From his part, Putin briefed Sall on Russia’s military operation in Ukraine at the latter’s request, emphasising the humanitarian situation, the Kremlin said in a statement.