African countries travel ban hints at political discrimination

Due to the apprehension that has followed the emergence of this new variant that is said to have at least 30 mutations that have made it even more difficult to maintain, governments around the world have been falling into old habits that defined the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. From issuing new lockdown procedures to discussions about forced vaccine mandates, the polity around the world has surely gotten heated. One of the more bizarre scenarios is this travel ban issue.

The United Kingdom and Canada are the countries that led the way in introducing travel bans on countries around Africa due to South Africa’s declaration on discovering the new variant. Although rising infection numbers have been a mostly European occurrence with countries on the continent having to initiate new lockdown processes to curb their climbing infection rates.

The travel bans when enacted have been directed at countries in Africa that have not even gotten infection rates close to anything being experienced in Europe. This has culminated in a visceral social media reaction by a world bewildered at the undisguised discrimination that informed the policies. With only countries like Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe on the United Kingdom list, despite the highest infection rates having heavyweight names like Germany, France and even The Netherlands being conspicuously absent from the lists.

